Burroughs High Presents Holiday Spectacular

Every year in December, the vocal and instrumental programs, along with the dance program, at John Burroughs High School present the festive Holiday Spectacular, supported by the school’s Stage Craft Technology students.

This year, the three performing arts programs join forces again for a streaming performance, with pre-recorded segments edited by Stage Craft Tech students and their teacher Jon King, with the show airing at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, on twitch.tv/showchoir.

“We hope to bring a little holiday cheer at the end of a tough year,” commented vocal music teacher Brendan Jennings. “All of our students have shown the most incredible amounts of resilience and dedication to their art. I could not be more proud as a teacher.”

Although the show is free to watch, the JBHS Vocal Music Association, the JBHS Instrumental Music Association and the JBHS Dance Program suggest a $10 donation to support the programs.

Donations can be made online at jbhsvma.com, jbhsima.org or by sending a check for JBHS Dance Production to Burroughs High School at 1920 W. Clark Avenue in Burbank.

The 2020 Holiday Spectacular runs for about an hour and showcases the hundreds of Burroughs High students in choir, band and dance performing to favorite holiday hits. The show will remain online for a few weeks after the initial streaming performance.