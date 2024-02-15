Burroughs High Presents Pop Show 45

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association presents Pop Show 45: True To Your Heart in three performances Friday, February 23, through Sunday, February 25, at the high school auditorium.

“This year’s 45th anniversary of Pop Show continues our long tradition of excellence in the performing arts at Burroughs,” commented choir teacher and director Brendan Jennings. “I’m proud to say that this is one of the kindest and most hard working groups of students I have ever had and I’m very excited for everyone to see this year’s show choir shows. We have been working really hard to get everything ready!”

The annual show kicks off the school’s five show choirs’ competition season with the first major performance of sets the students have been working on for months.

Curtains rise for Pop Show 45: True To Your Heart at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 23, 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 25, in the John Burroughs High School Auditorium located at 1920 W. Clark Avenue in Burbank.

There is free parking in adjacent school lots and on neighboring streets. Including intermission, the show is expected to run about three hours.

Reserved seats are available for $30, general admission for $20 and student/senior general admission seats are available at $15.

To purchase tickets or get more information about Pop Show 45 visit the JBHS VMA website at https://jbhsvma.com/.