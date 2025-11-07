Burroughs High School Drama Association Announce its Fall Play, “Everybody”

The John Burroughs High School Drama Association is proud to announce its Fall Play, “Everybody,” will take the Burroughs stage in November. A moving modern retelling of the 15th-century morality play Everyman, the production is based on the play by Tony Award® winning playwright, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

What happens when Death comes calling—and you don’t know who you’ll be when it does?

In this bold, funny, and deeply moving modern retelling of the 15th-century morality play Everyman, “Everybody” takes audiences on a journey through life’s greatest mystery: what it means to be alive. The play centers around the character Everybody who is summoned by Death. In each performance, cast roles are assigned by a live onstage lottery—meaning every performance is a new experience where anybody could become Everybody. Along the way, allegorical figures like Friendship, Stuff, and Love join the journey, revealing what truly matters when we face the end.

Playful, unpredictable, and profoundly human, “Everybody” invites us to laugh, reflect, and wonder at the randomness of existence itself. “Everybody” stars members of the JBHS Drama Department in various roles—it is never the same show twice!

Directed by Elizabeth Meberg, “Everybody” hits the Burroughs stage on Friday, November 21 at 7:00pm with additional performances on Saturday, November 22 at 7:00pm and Sunday, November 23 at 2:00pm. Tickets are on sale now and available here!

About the John Burroughs High School Drama Association:

Since 2008, the John Burroughs High School Drama Association has made incredible strides in expanding its theater program, earning numerous accolades along the way. The number of drama classes, including Drama 1, Drama 2, Musical Theater, and Play Production, has more than doubled, student enrollment is at an all-time high, and audience turnout for shows continues to grow year after year.

In addition to the program’s growth, the Drama department partners closely with the JBHS Vocal Music Association (VMA) and talented tech program (Stagecraft) to manage the VAPA programs’ vast array of sets, props, costumes, and materials. The drama department also collaborates with the instrumental music program, photography students, as well as other campus programs — each playing a vital role in bringing their productions to life.

Each year, JBHS Drama produces three mainstage productions, participates in the Holiday Spectacular, hosts two scene showcases in our classroom blackbox theatre, and competes in numerous drama festivals and competitions, all while continuing our commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in the performing arts.