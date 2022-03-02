Burroughs High Vocal Music Association Presents Pop Show 43: Ready Or Not!

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association presents Pop Show 43: Ready Or Not!, with a return to live performances in the high school auditorium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 4 – 6.

The show will feature performances from the vocal music programs’ five award-winning choirs – Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves, Decibelles and Neo-Chromatics (formerly Vocal Ensemble.) Solo and small group popular music performances, created by the students, will also be included in the show which runs for approximately three hours with a 20 minute intermission.

“It’s pretty incredible to see live performance return to the Burroughs auditorium,” commented choir director and JBHS vocal music teacher Brendan Jennings. “The energy and excitement of the performers is off the charts! Pop Show is the perfect tradition to kick-off this return to the stage. This year’s edition will NOT disappoint.”

With the return to the auditorium, some restrictions remain in place. Masks are required for all guests regardless of vaccination status for the entirety of the program.

Tickets are also being sold at 50% capacity, to allow for more spacing of audience members. However, groups purchasing reserved seats will be able to sit closer together, according to the online ticket vendor.

Four shows will be held over three days. Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, evening shows begin at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, afternoon matinees begin at 2:00 p.m.

General seating in the balcony is $20 per ticket, $15 for students and seniors. Reserved center orchestra seating is $30 per ticket and side orchestra seats are $25 each. For more information and to purchase advance tickets visit jbhsvma.com.

The John Burroughs High School auditorium is located at the corner of Keystone Street and Clark Avenue in Burbank. The high school’s address is 1920 W. Clark Avenue in Burbank.