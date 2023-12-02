Burroughs High’s Annual Holiday Spectacular Revamps A Classic With “A Holiday Carol”

John Burroughs High School performing arts programs join forces for the annual Holiday Spectacular with A Holiday Carol, a revamp of the classic tale A Christmas Carol for three performances Friday through Sunday, December 8 – 10.

“This year’s holiday show at Burroughs is a true performing arts department collaboration,” commented choir teacher Brendan Jennings. “All four programs are involved, including: choir, band, dance, and drama… and the show is directed by a JBHS alum Nevada Brandt.”

“We are presenting our own modern version of the tale of Scrooge and it’s going to be fun for the whole family!” he added. “We can’t wait to share it with the Burbank community.”

More than 300 JBHS students will perform in the Holiday Spectacular, supported by about 80 Stagecraft Technology students and a host of adult volunteers, to bring A Holiday Carol to life on the stage.

“Holiday Spectacular is my favorite performance of the year!” commented dance teacher Emily Pierce. “Not only is it such a joyous time to spread cheer, but it is also wonderful to combine JBHS VMA, IMA, Dance, Drama, and Tech Crew!”

“I love to witness the opportunity our performers have to work with each other and as a teacher, being able to collaborate with my colleagues,” she added. “This is a fun-filled show for all ages!”

Online ticket sales are available until three hours before each performance’s start. Tickets are also available at the box office ahead of each show.

Tickets range from $25 each for reserved seating to general admission prices of $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

The curtain rises on Holiday Spectacular 2023 at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 8 and 9, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10, in the high school auditorium.

John Burroughs High School is located at 1920 W. Clark Avenue in Burbank. Plenty of free parking is available in adjacent lots.

For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit https://jbhsvma.com/.