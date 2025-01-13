Burroughs Hires Familiar Face to Lead Football Program

John Burroughs High School didn’t have to go very far to find its newest varsity football coach.



Jose Calzadilla, who has spent more than a quarter of a century as a coach within the program, take over the top job.



A 1989 Burroughs grad, Calzadilla began coaching in 1995 at Burbank High. He has been with the Burroughs program since 1999.

He was the offensive coordinator of the junior varsity program from 2001 to 2016.



Since moving up to the varsity, he has coached running backs, quarterbacks, the offensive line and defensive line.



“We as a program are excited to bring back the toughness and tenacity of JBHS football, as it was under coach (Keith) Knoop, and when I played under coach (Bob) Dunivant,” Calzadilla said. “I am here to support the players, families, and community in multiple aspects, and I am enthusiastic about starting the season.”



Principal Kenny Knoop was thrilled to promote someone who has dedicated himself to the program.



“We welcome Coach Calzadilla with great expectations, and we are looking forward to a great season,” he said.