Burroughs Holiday Spectacular Readies Annual Extravaganza

The John Burroughs High School choir, dance and instrumental music programs present their annual Holiday Spectacular concert, themed “Together Again,” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 9-11, in the high school auditorium.

JBHS Choir Director Brendan Jennings calls the show, “One big collaboration to celebrate the season,” with “a mix of big ensembles and solo and small group numbers including performances by the dance production and instrumental students.”

All four choirs will perform, including the award-winning Powerhouse (advanced mixed choir), Sound Sensations (advanced women’s choir), Sound Waves (intermediate mixed choir) and Decibelles (intermediate women’s choir.) A cappella groups Muses and Vocal Ensemble will perform during the show and they will also be caroling before the show and at intermission in the lobby.

“The show is modeled after the old TV variety shows of the 50s and 60s and will be hosted by Kaylor Toronto and Nayan Ramakrishnan, the VMA President and VP,” Jennings continued. “Dance styles from ballet and contemporary to hip hop and tap will be showcased.”

“One highlight is always our traditional ‘Silent Night’ to close the show,” he said. “This year’s senior soloist is Chloe Barthelemy.”

“Lots of other great stuff with our new band teacher… David Espana. It’s our first time working together (with myself and Emily Pierce, the Dance Production Director) and it’s going great,” Jennings added. “We can’t wait to be TOGETHER AGAIN.”

The Holiday Spectacular production is provided by about 80 JBHS Stagecraft Technology students and their teacher Katrina Villareal, along with a number of adult volunteers.

While the Holiday Spectacular has indeed earned its name over the years, with the show pulling out all the stops to entertain a packed house, the several hundred students of the Vocal Music Association, Instrumental Music Association and Dance Production programs are very excited for the return to controlled environment of the auditorium for the event.

The 2021 Holiday Spectacular, while still “spectacular,” was held outside on the JBHS Quad, which presented unique challenges for lighting, sound and logistics. The 2020 Holiday Spectacular was presented online in a pre-recorded format.

Tickets will be available at the door and may also be purchased in advance online via the JBHS VMA website. Reserved seating is $25 each. General admission tickets are $15 each or $10 for students and seniors.

Showtimes are 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10, and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.

The John Burroughs High School Auditorium is located at 1920 W. Clark Avenue in Burbank.