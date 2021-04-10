Burroughs Loss Too Tough to Bear

In its first game with a new school mascot, Burroughs loses fourth quarter lead, game to Arcadia, 21-14.

For the first time in school history the Burroughs High football team took the field knowing it would playing representing a new mascot.

After more than 70 years of being the Indians, it was announced earlier in the week that Bears would take its place even though an official school logo is still in the development phase.

Burroughs played well at times and led late, but was unable to finish off Arcadia in a 21-14 loss at Memorial Field.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Arcadia quarterback Jonathan Maldonado rolled out right and scored on a 2-yard run with 48 seconds to play to give the visiting Apaches a 21-14 victory.

Arcadia finished the game with just 19 healthy players.

“We push our kids to the limit as far as conditioning because we know our numbers are low. Today the work paid off for these kids,” Arcadia coach Antyone Sims said.

Burroughs coach Jesse Craven is looking to see his young team learn from mistakes in hopes of fixing them for the Fall season.

“I think we were improved from last week and that’s what we’re looking for,” he said. “These late-game situations are good for us and this is something to learn from.”

Burroughs (1-3) had a pair of second-quarter touchdowns as sophomore quarterback Blake Dycus hooked up with John Alajijian on passes of 11 and 43 yards.

Burroughs held a 14-7 lead and looked as if it was on its way to a third touchdown late in the first half when a blocked Arcadia field goal attempt was caught by Burroughs freshman Ryan Hernandez, who ran the ball back for a touchdown.

The officials blew the play dead long after Hernandez was on his way to the end zone. Burroughs then took over on its own 20-yard line.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

After a scoreless third quarter, Arcadia tied things up with 7:20 to play when Maldonado hooked up with Ty Pierson on a 50-yard touchdown.

On Burroughs’ ensuing drive, the Bears were stopped short on a fourth-down situation at their own 44-yard-line. It took Arcadia 10 plays to reach the end zone, ending with just under a minute to play.

“We were pretty confident after the two touchdowns, but we just have to bounce back next week,” said Alajijian, who is a senior.

Alajijian, who scored the first two touchdowns in Burroughs Bears history, spoke of the mascot change.

“It really doesn’t affect me,” he said.

Dycus finished 14 of 25 for 160 yards passing with two touchdowns.

Luke Rogers had 87 yards rushing in 21 carries.

Maldonado completed 16 of 26 passes for the Apaches for 160 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Burroughs is now expected to play Burbank High next Friday night, assuming Burbank is able to fit to play after someone within the Bulldog program tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a cancellation of what would have been a second Rose Bowl appearance, this time against Muir High.