Burroughs, Muir Boys Soccer End Deadlocked

The CIF Southern Section playoffs are supposed to begin in two weeks, but every boys’ soccer match in the Pacific League has been virtually a playoff game as a bad result could mean an exclusion from postseason play.



Saturday morning Burroughs and Muir highs squared off trying to earn three points and move closer to clinching a playoff berth.

But the match ended in a 1-1 draw.



“Every match is very close. You have to be one play better to win the games,” Burroughs coach Makan Afzali said. “It is very hard especially with the games being back-to-back. Everything comes down to the last game I believe. We have two games left, but they are the two hardest. We are playing our rivalry and Pasadena, which I think is by far the best team this year thus far.”



Muir (8-2-5 overall, 1-1-3 in league) got on the board after just six minutes.



Kiyoshi Walton dribbled down the right side and was able to sneak inside and put the ball in the right corner of the net.



Burroughs (5-8-3 overall, 1-1-3 in league) didn’t give too much trouble to Muir goalie Aaron Simon in the first half.



Jacob Seas had a header on target, but Simon was able to get control of it.



The Mustangs got a golden opportunity to double their lead in the 37th minute as Burroughs was called for a hand ball in the goal box.

But the penalty kick by Lithum De Silva hit the right post and went out of bounds.



Burroughs tied the match in the 49th minute on a counter attack. Seven Elkin picked up the ball in his own half of the goal and dribbled around a Muir defender and had a free path until getting to the goal box. He then passed the ball off to freshman Justin Trigo, who put the ball in the right corner of the goal.



Both defenses dominated the remainder of the contest as neither team had any serious goal-scoring opportunities.



Pasadena and Crescenta Valley have clinched the first two spots in the Pacific League.

The remaining two playoff spots are up for grabs.

Burbank High has seven points with one game remaining. Burroughs, Muir and Glendale each have six points with two games to play.

Hoover High has five points and Arcadia has four points. They each have one game left.