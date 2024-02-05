Burroughs Names Laron Johnson New Football Coach

Bears get someone familiar with the Pacific League to lead the program.

Burroughs High has announced it has hired 36-year-old Laron Johnson as its new football coach. He will also be the head track coach.



Johnson, who replaces Jesse Craven, is no stranger to the Pacific League as he is a graduate of John Muir High in Pasadena.

“We’re very excited. The transition has been great. I’m looking forward to an amazing year,” Burroughs Principal Kenny Knoop said of Johnson, who will be a substitute teacher in the Burbank Unified School District as he works on obtaining his teaching credential.



Johnson comes to Burroughs after having served as the head coach at La Puente High the past two seasons. The Warriors went 8-3 this past season and were 3-7 the previous year.



He was the head coach at Temple City in 2021, when the Rams went 0-10.



Johnson said he did not play college football and began coaching right after graduating from high school. He said he has been an assistant at La Canada, Mark Keppel, Marshall of Pasadena and Temple City highs.



“Every head coach I have been with was really helpful in helping me grow,” Johnson said. “I like the situation at Burroughs because our athletic director is a former head coach and our principal is a former defensive coordinator. The Knoops are amazing guys. They have been very helpful. The boosters are amazing. This is a place I can’t wait to start working for.”



Johnson said he has a masters degree in Human Development and is working on becoming a social studies teacher.