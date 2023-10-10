Burroughs On Broadway Returns For Eighteenth Annual Show

Burroughs On Broadway returns for the 18th year in a row, presented by the John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association, on October 20, 21 and 22 at the high school auditorium.

“I’m very excited about this year’s show because I think we have a really great mix of music from throughout the history of Broadway,” commented JBHS Choir Director Brendan Jennings. “There are some great classics from shows like Dames at Sea, Anything Goes, Brigadoon, and Crazy For You… and also contemporary hits from Amelie, Mamma Mia, and Tina Turner the Musical.”

“The students are really pushing themselves to achieve high levels of performance as singers, dancers, and actors,” he added. “I can’t wait for the Burbank community to see it!”

Directed by Jennifer Strattan and produced by JBHS vocal music teacher and choir director Jennings, more than 150 high school students in five choirs will perform a medley of Broadway hits, supported by approximately 50 Stagecraft Technology students and a host of parent volunteers behind the scenes.

Decibels will perform selections from Once Upon a Mattress, Sound Waves present songs from Spongebob, Sound Sensations sing pieces from The Prom, Powerhouse perform a medley from Jekyll & Hyde, and Men@Work present excerpts from Wonderland.

Individual numbers from Broadway shows will also be performed in cabaret style as part of the special Cabaret VIP experience available by advance reservation. The Cabaret experience ticket, for $58 each, included hors d’oeuvres and a mocktail pre-show, dessert and coffee at intermission, the best seats in the house and a meet and greet with VMA Ambassadors.

Reserved seats for Burroughs On Broadyway are available for $28, general admission is $20 and student and senior seats are available for $15.

For more information about Burroughs On Broadway, visit www.jbhsvma.com.

Four performances are scheduled: Friday, October 20 at 7:00 p.m. with a VIP Reception at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, October 21 at 2:00 p.m. with a VIP Reception at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. with a VIP Reception at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 22 at 2:00 p.m. with a VIP Reception at 12:30 p.m.

The John Burroughs High School auditorium is located at the corner of Keystone Street and Clark Avenue in Burbank. The school address is 1920 W. Clark Avenue.