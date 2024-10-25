Burroughs on Broadway Returns with Special Two-Weekend Engagement

The much-anticipated “Burroughs on Broadway” returns this fall, bringing a captivating showcase of musical theater to Burbank audiences. Hosted by the acclaimed choirs of John Burroughs High School, this event kicks off the choir season with five performances, beginning Friday, October 25, at 7 p.m., followed by additional showings on October 26, October 27 (2 p.m. matinee), November 2, and November 3 (2 p.m. matinee).

This year’s Burroughs on Broadway promises a dynamic evening of performances as the Vocal Music Association’s (VMA) award-winning choirs—Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves, and Decibelles—bring Broadway hits to the stage. The production will feature a vibrant mix of choir performances, individual solos, and ensemble dance numbers, showcasing the immense talent of Burroughs students in one of their biggest annual fundraisers.

Burroughs VMA Director Brennan Jennings gives notes during the last rehearsal before opening night. (Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Tickets are available for advance purchase on the VMA’s website, www.jbhsvma.com, or at the door, making it easy for community members to support the arts while enjoying a professional-quality performance.

Founded in 1979, the JBHS VMA has grown into one of the nation’s premier public high school music programs, currently under the direction of alumnus Brendan Jennings since 2006. Through extensive training in vocal technique, dance, music theory, and performance, JBHS students receive comprehensive education that has prepared them to excel in performing arts and beyond. The program includes four curricular choirs, three extracurricular ensembles, and an advanced Tech Theater program.

The JBHS VMA is known for its four annual showcases:

Burroughs on Broadway – a musical theater cabaret and fundraiser

– a musical theater cabaret and fundraiser Holiday Spectacular – a seasonal celebration

– a seasonal celebration Pop Show – a high-energy entertainment event

– a high-energy entertainment event Spring Concert – a grand finale marking the end of the school year

With a legacy of excellence and strong community partnerships, JBHS VMA’s influence extends beyond Burbank. The show choir has appeared on major media platforms, including The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dancing with the Stars, The Voice, and CBS Evening News, inspiring choirs across the country and around the world.

“Burroughs on Broadway” offers a special chance for the community to witness the skill and dedication of these young performers while supporting arts education at JBHS. Don’t miss out on this musical extravaganza that celebrates both local talent and the enduring appeal of Broadway.