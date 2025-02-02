Burroughs Outlasts Muir in Girls Soccer

Bears get two second-half goals to win 2-0 over the vastly improved Mustangs.

It was just two years ago that Burroughs High outscored Pacific League rival Muir by 15 goals in two contests.



Those days are over. Muir gave Burroughs everything it could handle Sunday as the two teams squared off at Memorial Field.



Burroughs (7-4-3 overall, 2-0-2 in league) had to work for every chance it could get and was able to come away with a 2-0 win with both goals coming well into the second half.



The match was the first in a three-day run to close out to regular season. Burroughs will play at Pasadena on Monday and at Burbank on Tuesday.



“They definitely got a whole lot better,” Burroughs striker Samantha Sizemore said. “We knew we had to stay strong and not thinking of them from the past. I think we did a good job of staying aggressive.”



Muir (13-3-1 overall, 2-1 in league) had a golden opportunity just three minutes into the match when a cross ended up at the feet of Lily Trujillo. But her shot went right of the Burroughs goal.



Burroughs had a great chance in the 23rd when Sizemore hit the top post with a left-footed shot. The ball came down and it was unclear if it had crossed the line or not.



But surprising to everyone, an offsides call from some 20 yards behind the play was whistled for.



Muir had another great shot just before halftime as Muir’s Shelby Gulley intercepted a pass from Burroughs goalie Sydney Evans-Armendariz. But Gulley’s shot went over the goal.



Burroughs broke the deadlock in the 54th minute, as Sizemore was fouled in the goal box, resulting in a penalty kick.



Sizemore converted the penalty kick to put her team in front.



Burroughs added a second goal just three minutes later when a loose ball in the goal box bounced off of several players before ending up at the feet of Sizemore, who was able to put it home to double Burroughs’ lead.



“Their touch wasn’t as good as I would like. They weren’t hustling, they weren’t marking well,” Burroughs coach Robert Sanchez said. “But we talked to them at hafltime and they picked it up after that.”