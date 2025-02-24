Burroughs Program Preparing Students for Success

In today’s dynamic educational and career landscape, students are constantly seeking opportunities that extend beyond traditional academic learning. SkillsUSA, a national organization, stands out as a beacon for students aiming to enhance their skills, build confidence, and prepare for successful careers. For many Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) students, participating in SkillsUSA offers a unique platform to network with industry leaders, educators, and peers with similar interests. The organization hosts regional, state-level, and national conferences, bringing together a diverse group of individuals passionate about skills development.

Burbank students enrolled in specific National Academy Foundation (NAF) and Career Technology Education (CTE) classes recently learned who qualified for the SkillsUSA California State Leadership Conference, scheduled for April 10-13, 2025, in Ontario. This announcement followed a successful Career Tech Ed Day at both high schools, an event that provides students with opportunities to meet and learn from industry leaders and educational institutions. The goal of CTE Day is to offer students valuable information about career options and the skills needed to succeed in various industries. Diana Dysthe, CTE Counselor, found help from JBHS Educators Kara Clark and Ryanne Meschkat in reimaging the event, resulting in increased industry participation and student engagement.

SkillsUSA, a nonprofit organization established in 1965, aims to empower students to become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens. With over 360,000 members across the country, SkillsUSA operates at the high school and college levels, fostering a sense of community and collaboration among students pursuing various career paths.

At the heart of SkillsUSA is the Triangle Framework, a comprehensive approach to education that integrates personal, workplace, and technical skills. The three sides of the triangle represent essential elements: technical skills, personal skills (such as responsibility, adaptability, and ethical decision-making), and workplace skills (including communication, teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving). This framework ensures a holistic approach to education that extends beyond the traditional classroom setting.

One of the primary benefits of SkillsUSA is its emphasis on hands-on learning. While traditional education often focuses on theoretical knowledge, SkillsUSA recognizes the importance of practical skills in today’s workforce. The organization provides students with opportunities to participate in competitions that showcase their skills in areas such as carpentry, robotics, culinary arts, healthcare, photography, and more. These competitions allow students to apply classroom knowledge in real-world scenarios and serve as platforms for networking with industry professionals.

In addition to the Triangle Framework, SkillsUSA members participate in the Chapter of Excellence Program (CEP), which recognizes and rewards outstanding chapters for their exemplary performance. This program encourages chapters to excel in several key areas, integrating the Triangle Framework into their activities. Each high school in BUSD has its own chapter. As part of their CEP, JBHS culinary arts students planned, prepped, prepared, transported, and served desserts at the Burbank Arts and Education Foundation’s State of Schools 2024 Celebration, the largest fundraiser for the organization “committed to meeting the diverse educational needs of every BUSD student.”

For the next level of the CEP, the John Burroughs Chapter will host what they hope will become an annual event for free prom attire for all BUSD students on April 1, at JBHS from 10am-1pm, made possible by generous donations from the Burbank community, including dresses from the entertainment industry that were worn to award ceremonies. This event is particularly significant as Burbank has welcomed students who experienced loss from recent devastating fires. The initiative aims to ensure that every BUSD student can attend and enjoy one of high school’s culminating events in attire that might otherwise be unattainable. The event, advised by Kara Clark and Sandra Macias, CTE Educators at JBHS and SkillsUSA Advisors, also provides a safe place for students to “shop” for and try on a diverse range of attire in hopes that every student will feel comfortable and included in the prom celebration.

SkillsUSA is committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment, welcoming students from all backgrounds and encouraging them to explore careers traditionally underrepresented by their demographic. This commitment to inclusivity aligns with the evolving workforce landscape, where diversity is increasingly recognized as a driving force for innovation and success.

Most importantly, the partnership between Burbank Unified CTE and NAF programs with community colleges, universities, the Armed Forces, supporting organizations, and SkillsUSA is a dynamic force shaping the future of students. By combining practical skills development, career exploration, leadership training, and networking opportunities, BUSD students gain a comprehensive education and personal development experience that reaches well beyond traditional classroom boundaries. And where students can equitably learn to engage in careers that include a diversity of talent, knowledge and skills.