Burroughs Relay Team Wins CIF Title

The Burroughs High boys’ 200 freestyle relay team won the CIF Southern Section Division 3 title Friday at Mount San Antonio College.

The team of freshman Roy Yuzna, senior Matthew Rodriguez, junior Lincoln Morrow and senior Jack St. Pierre won the event in 1 minutes, 28.05 seconds, beating out second place Alta Loma, which finished in 1:28.55.

Burroughs finished fifth in the Division 3 team standings with 131 points. Crossroads of Santa Monica won with 194 points.

Yuzna finished fifth as an individual in the 50 free final, going 21.36. St. Pierre took 14th as he swam 22.11 in the consolation final.

St. Pierre finished fifth in the 100 butterfly, going 51.33.

Burroughs took fourth in the 200 medley relay as the team of Yuzna, sophomore Logan Vescio, St. Pierre and Morrow finished in 1:39.94.