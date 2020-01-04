Burroughs Relies on Faith in Win

One can’t discuss religion in a public school.

But at Burroughs High, they can talk about Faith.

That is Faith Boulanger. The junior all-everything star carried her team to important Pacific League basketball victory Friday as the Indians outlasted Pasadena 48-46.

Boulanger finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in the victory.

Boulanger, who stands 6-foot-1, is primarily a forward.

But she showed her versatility against Pasadena, often bringing the ball up the court when needed. She also hit four 3-pointers.

Burroughs desperately needed to win against Pasadena if it hoped to remain in the running for the league title.

“I’ve been getting used to it throughout the year,” Boulanger said of playing point guard. “This is a big win. It ties us up for the first place. The whole entire time they were in our face. We needed to keep our intensity throughout the entire game.”

Burroughs (11-5 overall, 3-1 in the league) got out to a strong start led by Boulanger, who hit two of her 3-pointers late in the first quarter to help the Indians build their confidence level.

Burroughs went up 26-16 at halftime before Pasadena began to a full-court press to start the third quarter.

It worked because the Bulldogs made things difficult for Burroughs and quickly came back. Pasadena (5-5, 3-1) actually took a 27-26 lead with 5:15 left in the third quarter as Sydney Brumfield hit a three-pointer. Brumfield led Pasadena with 19 points.

Although Burroughs led most of the way, Pasadena kept things tight and actually led 46-45 as Kamesia Piggee took advantage of a turnover and put the ball in the basket.

But Boulanger later tied things on a free throw and scored what turned out to be the winning basket with 1:23 left, by being the recipient of a back-door play that result in the Indians getting a go-ahead basket.

“Our kids know what it is like in the Pacific League. Every game is going to be close and intense and we have to be ready to play,” Burroughs coach Vicky Oganyan said. “She (Boulanger) just has a different level of confidence. She’s good at reading plays. She’s got a lot of experience and she’s played in a lot of tough games.”

Burroughs got 11 points and seven rebounds from Kayla Wrobel. Dyani Del Castillo had five points. Sydney Martin and Sophie Hawkins each had three points and Noor Fahs had two.