Burroughs Softball Bats Too Strong for Burbank

The Burroughs High softball team picked the right night to swing the bats well. The Bears pounded were solid in every inning in a 14-2 win over rival Burbank at McCambridge Park. The game was halted after six innings due to the 10-run rule.

“On the field between the lines, we tell the girls there are no friends until the game is over,” Burroughs Coach Doug Nicol said. “Our plan was to be aggressive early. I thought we brought it from the get-go and I’m really happy.”

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Burroughs (8-7 overall, 6-2 in league) had a fine effort from leadoff hitter Olivia Kam, who reached base on all five of her plate appearances. She had three hits and scored three runs.

“We knew coming in that if we put the bat on the ball and if we were aggressive on the base paths we’d be successful and we were tonight,” Nicol said.

Burbank (4-3 in league) actually took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Samantha Buckley hit an inside-the-park home run that also scored Belinda Lujano.

Burroughs Alyssa Valenzula tied things in the second inning with a solo home run to left field.

Burroughs erupted for five runs in the third inning, taking advantage of three Burbank errors as 11 batters came to the plate. Kam, Arley Pena, Isabella Scozzola, Gigi Garcia and Stevie Dabbadie also scored in the inning.

Burbank put a pair of runners on in the bottom of the third, but Lily Stell and Elizabeth Zamora were both left stranded.

Burbank coach Melissa Sanchez said hopes her team can turn a negative into a positive.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

“It is going to be hard to sleep tonight, but tomorrow these girls are going to be ready to work,” Sanchez said. We’re going to make some adjustments and continue to work hard.”

Burroughs added three runs in the fourth inning as Scozzola led off the inning reaching after being hit by a pitch. Garcia, Dabbadie and Valenzuela followed with three consecutive base hits to help lead the way.

After Kam helped add a run in the fifth, inning, Burroughs scored three more times in the sixth as Dabbadie started things with a double. She would later score along with Valenzuela and Dyani Del Castillo.