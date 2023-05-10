Burroughs Softball Hammers Past Chino Into Quarterfinals

Games are supposed to get tougher as one moves along in the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

But don’t tell that to the Burroughs softball team. The Bears went into double digits in both hits and runs in 10-2 victory Chino in a Division 4 second-round matchup at Olive Park.

Burroughs (23-4) had 15 hits and scored seven times in the fourth inning to leave no doubt as to which was the better team.

“This is one of the best hitting teams I’ve ever coached. Every single girl can hit,” Burroughs coach Doug Nicol said. “We pride ourselves of being bashers and today they did a really good job of that.”

Burroughs will be home again on Thursday in the quarterfinals against El Dorado of Placentia.

El Dorado defeated Woodbridge of Irvine 5-3 in another second-round contest.

Pitcher Stevie Dabbadie hit a double in the third inning and Chloe Centeno followed with a double of her own to help produce the first run of the game.

They added a pair of runs in the second inning as Lilly Lewis, Karlee Earl, Alyssa Morales and Rachel Little all had hits in the frame.

Chino (13-14-1) ended Dabbadie’s streak of going 29 innings without giving up a run, as Samantha Felix scored on a single by Izabella Arzola.

But Burroughs came back and exploded against Chino reliever Brooklyn Lee Scott.

Alyssa Rosales began the inning with a single to center field. Morales, Little, Gizelle Rangsiyawong also had hits before Centeno hit a triple to center field. Rosales later had a second hit in the inning and Lewis also had single.

Chino added a run in the sixth inning as Angelina Ortiz scored on a ground out by Lee Scott.

With a comfortable lead, Nicol was able to give some playoff exposure to some his reserves.

Junior Emerson Coblentz came on in relief of Dabbadie in the seventh inning.



“Emerson has done a great job for us. I thought it was a great opportunity to get her some work,” he said. “We thought it was a great opportunity to get her some playoff experience because next year she is going to be counted on for that.”

On Thursday, Burroughs may play with an outfield fence. Providence was using the fence on the diamond across. However, the Pioneers were eliminated from the playoffs, leaving Burroughs an opportunity to perhaps use it. Nicol said he will check the rule book on fences and also consult with his team.