Burroughs Softball Moves On to Semis

If there is a time to be clicking on all cylinders, it is in the playoffs.

The Burroughs High softball team was in top form Thursday night as the Bears earned a 4-0 CIF Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinal contest on the road over second-seeded Yorba Linda.

“Our girls were so focused today it was unreal,” coach Doug Nicol said. “We hit the ball really hard. Even our outs were good outs.”

Burroughs will now host Temple City High Saturday at 3:15 p.m. at Valley Park.

The Bears had nine hits in the victory and got on the board in the fourth inning.

Gizelle Rangsiyawong got on base with a single. Kiley Christopher followed with a bloop single.

With aggressive baserunning, Rangsiyawong was able to beat the throw home to get the first run.

Burroughs added a run in the fifth inning.

Mia Ramirez got things started with a single. She then stole second base, went to third on groundout, scored on groundout by Rachel Little.

The Bears were not done as they scored twice more in the sixth inning.

Gigi Garcia tripled to right field and Bella Scozzola followed with a double to left field for a double. Later in the inning, Christopher singled to drive in Scozzola.

Stevie Dabbadie pitched 5 1/3 innings, before Kelsey Acosta came on in relief and preserved the shut out. The pitchers combined to surrender just five hits.

“Our defense today was just so good. We had one inning where the other team hit three shots and our outfielders ran them all down,” Nicol said.