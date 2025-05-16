Burroughs Softball Season Concludes With 10-2 Loss Against Tesoro

The Bears are limited to four hits in a setback to the Titans in a CIF Southern Section Division III opening-round game.

By Rick Assad

A truly splendid and productive campaign that saw the Burroughs High softball team win numerous games also witnessed a premature ending to its season after taking on Tesoro in a CIF Southern Section Division III opening-round playoff game on Thursday afternoon.

Facing a talented left-handed pitcher who will be toiling for Boise State University, the Bears were held to four hits and lost 10-2 at Olive Park.

The hosts scored two runs in the fifth inning that trimmed the deficit to five runs but were blanked for the rest of the game.

In that frame, the Bears (21-7 and 8-1 for first place in the Pacific League) sent six batters to the plate as freshman Haven Vickers led off against Loula McNamara, who struck out 14 with no walks across seven innings, with an infield hit.

The next batter, freshman Kalani Miramontes, reached base despite striking out.

Miramontes doubled to center field in the seventh inning, but sophomore Chloe Zavala grounded to the pitcher and sophomore Ali Cortez struck out swinging.

Both runners scored on a two-out double to left field from junior Karisma Mendez.

Junior Karlee Earl drilled a double down the left-field line in the first inning but was stranded at second base after senior Chloe Centeno fouled out and junior Sophie Rangsiyawong bounced back to McNamara.

Valentina Clemons stepped into a tough situation for the Bears who were without sophomore pitcher Valentina Reyes, but she didn’t back down from the challenge.

Clemons surrendered 13 hits with one strikeout and one walk in seven innings but gave it a good effort.

Katie Taix is the Burroughs pitching coach and assistant coach and praised the senior hurler who also played for Providence.

“Honestly it’s been a remarkable year for Valentina Clemons. To come off the bench mid-year and to lead this team is something that she should be proud of for the rest of her life,” she said. “She has really represented Burroughs softball well in her time here.”

Tesoro’s offense started off on the right foot as the Titans (12-10 and 4-4 for third in the South Coast League) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the opening frame after Sami Macchiaroli swatted a run-scoring double to left field.

In the top of the second, Tesoro added two runs and forged ahead 3-0 as six hitters went to the dish including Bella Barley (three hits), who added a run-tallying double to left field and Dace Miller slapped a run-scoring single to center.

It was more of the same for the Titans in the third frame as six players came to the plate including Chloe Gillis, who clubbed a single to right field that plated two runs as the advantage became 5-0.

The scoring barrage continued in the fifth inning as Tesoro collected two hits, a double by McNamara (three hits) to center and a single from Harlow Higgins and scoring grounders from Gillis and Ellie Buffington.

In the sixth stanza, the Titans added a solo run as McNamara sliced a run-scoring single to left field that made it 9-2.

Barley’s single to center field in the seventh scored Buffington who singled to left and capped the scoring for the Titans.

McNamara worked perfect innings in the second, third, fourth and sixth and collected nine strikeouts during those frames and also whiffed the side in order in the second and fourth.