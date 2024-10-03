Burroughs Student Brings Endometriosis Awareness with Documentary “Silent Suffering”

Hannah Hope O’Briant isn’t just any 15-year-old student at John Burroughs High School. This Junior is a film maker, spreading awareness with her short documentary film, “Silent Suffering: How Endometriosis Affects Teens.”

Hannah’s sister, Lily Brooks O’Briant is an actress and singer who suffered with undiagnosed endometriosis for years, and after finally getting recognition and answers, underwent surgery in September of 2023. Hannah’s doctors also brushed off her Endometriosis symptoms, especially since they were different from her sisters, and she documents the journey the two girls faced getting answers and treatment as teenagers.

Hannah Hope O’Briant interviewing Amanda Fuller at the Blossom Ball.

Endometriosis affects an estimated 5-10% of women and often goes misdiagnosed for up to 4-11 years after the first onset of symptoms. This chronic condition occurs when tissue called “nodules” or “lesions,” grows outside the uterus creating pelvic pain, heavy periods, infertility issues, digestive and gastrointestinal issues, fatigue, depression and anxiety, painful sex, and more.

“My greatest hope with releasing this film is to spread awareness for teenagers to recognize their pain and be able to find answers,” said Hannah. “Me and my sister were more fortunate than most in how quickly we found answers, but we still endured doctors dismissing our pain because we were young.”

Production for the film began in March of 2024 as Hannah began to have conversations with medical professional and other women struggling with the same issues. Hannah and Lily attended the Blossom Ball in New York where they got to interview endometriosis warriors on the red carpet including Bindi Irwin, Leslie Mosier, Abbey Lee, Chelsea Leyland, and more.

The editing and post-production process was challenging for Hannah as she balanced being a student at the same time, but she finished in September and has been submitting her documentary to film festivals across the nation. She will be attending the Cataline and Glendale International Film Festivals and looks forward to meeting other filmmakers. “I am also going to New York to attend the best high school festival: All American High School Film Festival. This festival also happens to be during my birthday which could not be a better present,” exclaims Hannah.

Hannah Hope O’Briant on a panel discussing her film.

Hannah’s ultimate hope for the film is to help young women detect Endometriosis sooner. “I want to give a voice to those who have been unheard for too long, to educate a broader audience about the realities of endometriosis, and inspire change that will improve the lives of countless teens worldwide,” she adds.

Burbank Councilmember, Nikki Perez, also suffers from Endometriosis and was excited to hear about Hannah’s film. “As someone who lives with this condition I know how important advocacy is – both federally for research and individually at the doctor’s office,” said Perez. “Films like this one are so critical in encouraging young women to ensure their symptoms are not ignored and that they receive proper care early.

I’m incredibly grateful to Hannah for her advocacy.”

“Silent Suffering” is just the beginning of Hannah’s filmmaking career and she looks forward to pursuing it further. She recently show a music video for her sister and loves watching her vision come together on the screen. While her film circulates through film festivals, she is meeting with clubs at school who focus on women and sharing the film to bring awareness and answer questions.