Burroughs Student Gives Burbank Merchandise to South Korea’s Vice Mayor

Indigo Abe, a senior at John Burroughs High School and a talented designer for Burbank Merch, proudly presented Burbank-themed merchandise to the Vice Mayor of Incheon, South Korea, as part of a sister city exchange program. Indigo, who joined the Workability/We Can Work internship program five months ago, has been actively involved in the production of Burbank Merch, showcasing her unique hand-drawn designs.

Photo provided by Burbank Merch

“My name is Indigo Abe. I am a student at John Burroughs High School who is going into senior year. I joined the Workability/We Can Work Internship Program about five months ago, but so far it has been an amazing learning experience. As an artist, I love finding new ways to put out my creations, being able to work with all sorts of clients who enjoy my craft is a great privilege. Through my internship, I have been lucky enough to join in the production of Burbank Merch and to support my city through my personal, hand-drawn designs. I love my work and I love the vast opportunities I have to learn and explore through these programs,” said Indigo.

Indigo is a student intern hired by Burbank Merch through BUSD’s Workability program.

Burbank Merch, a local initiative, aims to promote Burbank’s vibrant culture through unique and high-quality merchandise. The program offers students like Indigo valuable opportunities to gain real-world experience and contribute to their community.