Burroughs Student Wins First Place in Rep. Laura Friedman’s Inaugural Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Representative Laura Friedman hosted her first Congressional Art Competition on Wednesday, April 23, at the Glendale Central Library, bringing together student artists, local community members, and esteemed art professionals for an inspiring showcase of creativity.

More than 30 submissions from 12 different schools across California’s 30th District were displayed, reflecting the rich talent and artistic voices of young people in Burbank, Glendale, West Hollywood, and parts of Pasadena and Los Angeles where Friedman is a Representative.

The competition was open to all high school students, so John Burroughs High School (JBHS) art teacher Karen Nakashima encouraged her students to enter the juried show, which was judged by an expert panel including the photography curator at LACMA, a Dean of Art and Architecture at Woodbury University, and a professional artist.

JBHS student Mela Gainer was awarded first place for her compelling piece titled “Out of Water.” As the top winner, Mela will travel to Washington, D.C. this June for a special ceremony and national exhibition. Her artwork will be featured in the U.S. Capitol tunnel—a space traversed by thousands of visitors, staff, and Members of Congress each year. Her winning piece will also be highlighted on the official Congressional Art Competition page on House.gov.

“I am completely in awe of the sheer amount of talent in this room,” Friedman said. “Thank you to our young artists, who spent countless hours creating their masterpieces. Whenever I or a community member steps into our Burbank district office, Washington D.C. office, or the Capitol tunnels, they’re going to see the heart and soul of our district.”

This marks a memorable beginning for what Friedman hopes will be an annual tradition, celebrating the voices and visions of the next generation of artists, and a proud moment for Burroughs High School as Gainer moves her art onto the national level.