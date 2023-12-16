Burroughs Takes Early Lead in Race for myBurbank Cup

Burroughs has taken a 24-13 lead at the end of the Fall Sports season over Burbank High in the race for the myBurbank Cup for the 2023-2024 school year. The Bears were aided by winning the Pacific League title in football outright.

Burbank High had the most success in boys’ water polo as the Bulldogs won the Pacific League tournament.

The myBurbank Cup, presented by Trophy King & Gifts, is awarded during the pre-game ceremony of the Burbank-Burroughs football game.

The award is determined by the accumulation of points based on head-to-head varsity competition and athletic achievements by the two schools during a particular school year.

For the Fall sports season, no local team won a league championship or advanced beyond the first round of the CIF playoffs.

The breakdown of points is as follows:

NOTE: this pertains only to team competition and not individual competition

Head-to-head victory–

1 point (sports that play more than once)

2 points (sports that play each other once)

Season sweep–

1 point (sports that play more than once)

League title– 4 points

Undefeated league title– 5 points

Playoff appearance– 1 point

Win first playoff contest– 2 points

Win two playoff contests– 3 points

Win three playoff contests– 5 points

Win four playoff contests– 7 points

Win four contests & CIF Championship

8 points

Win five contests & CIF Championship

10 points

State appearance– 2 points

Win one state contest– 4 points

Win two state contests– 6 points

Win three state contests– 8 points

Win So Cal Regional– 10 points

Win State Championship– 12 points

(The playoff points are not an accumulation of points but rather how far the team advanced)

