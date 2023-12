Burroughs High Principal Kenny Knoop said late Friday that the school is not accepting applications for the Burroughs boys’ basketball position.

He said he will have conversations with a number of individuals within the school on Monday to come up with a plan moving forward so the team can begin league play the following day.

Burroughs is set to open league play on Tuesday against Glendale High. Ironically, Burroughs guard Jacob Samontina’s father, Art Samontina, is the Nitros’ coach.