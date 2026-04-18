Burroughs Track Earns Sweep Over Burbank

Bulldogs nearly pull out victory in girls varsity competition.

There has not been a wealth of talent in the 400 meters in the area over the years. But that could soon be changing.

Both the boys’ and girls’ varsity 400 races were the hot tickets when Burbank faced Burroughs at Memorial Field in their annual track and field dual meet Thursday.

Burroughs sophomore Avery Koenig won the boys race in 50.69 seconds. Sophomore Elisha Hill won the girls 400 in 1:00.47.

Koenig has been a soccer player and did not run as a freshman.

“I switched this season because my friends asked me to join,” Koenig said.

Koenig’s personal best was run a week ago in the Tiger Invitational in South Pasadena, when he went 49.34.

Burroughs won the boys varsity 95-41. Burroughs won the girls competition 69-65. Burroughs won the frosh-soph boys 106-28 and the frosh-soph girls 78-49.

See the link below for full meet results.

Burbank vs Burroughs Dual Meet – Apr 16, 2026 | Speeding Bullet Timing