Bears win on the road over the Bulldogs.

Burroughs High earned a sweep over rival Burbank Thursday as the two teams competed at Kallem-Kemp Field.

Burroughs won 77 1/2 to 58 1/2 over Burbank in the boys varsity. The girls varsity was closer as the Bears won 74-62 over the Bulldogs.

In the frosh-soph boys competition, Burroughs won 105 1/2 to 26 1/2. The Bears took the frosh-soph girls by a 81-32 score.

Please see the results from the link at the bottom of this page, and enjoy our photo gallery.

Burbank Vs John Burroughs – Results – Track & Field Meet