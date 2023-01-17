Burroughs VMA Present Pop Show Unplugged For One Night Only

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association presents the annual Pop Show Unplugged concert, with two performances on Saturday, January 21, at The Colony Theatre in downtown Burbank.

“This unique show offers a more intimate setting and venue with students providing their own acoustic accompaniment,” according to the JBHS VMA. “’Unplugged‘ versions of current and classic pop hits will performed. We are thrilled to announce that both evening shows will

also feature special performances by the VMA’s a cappella groups, Muses and Neo Chromatics.”

Burroughs’ Stagecraft Technology students will support the lights, sound and stage production aspects of the show.

“Pop Show Unplugged, under the direction of Jen Oundjian, is one of our favorite traditions of the year,” commented vocal music teacher and choir director Brendan Jennings. “Based on the MTV Unplugged concerts of the 1990s, this event showcases the many talents of our students in an intimate setting. The Colony Theatre is such a great venue and we are delighted to be back for another year.”

Proceeds from the event will support the JBHS choir program which puts on several performances throughout the school year, utilizing the talents of several hundred ninth- through twelfth-graders attending John Burroughs High School.

The curtain rises for Pop Show Unplugged at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21. Each set lasts for approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Reserved seats are available for $25, general admission for $15, and student and senior seats are available at $10.

The Colony Theatre is located at 555 North Third Street in Burbank. Free parking is available in the attached mall parking structure.

To purchase tickets in advance or get more information about Pop Show Unplugged visit the JBHS VMA website at https://jbhsvma.com/.