The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association (JBHS VMA) is thrilled to announce the return of the iconic Vocal Music Association Alumni in Alumni Pop Show – Originals. The one night only event will take place at John Burroughs High School on Saturday, August 16.

The talented alumni of the JBHS VMA return for an evening of entertainment. The 2025–26 choirs will share the stage with talented alumni in a high-energy, jam-packed evening celebrating the legacy and future of JBHS VMA. With a cast of over 200 performers, this is a performance you won’t want to miss! Tickets are available to purchase here.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming VMA performances. The choir season kicks off with the ever-popular Pancake Serenade on Saturday, September 6 from 8:00-11:00am in the JBHS quad. Join us for breakfast with Barron’s famous pancakes and Ugly Mug coffee and enjoy some music while you eat! The event features performances by the award-winning Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves, Decibelles, Neo Chromatics, Muses and more! Tickets are available at the door only.

Save the dates for the iconic Burroughs on Broadway. Celebrating 20 years of music, dance and theatrical magic, Burroughs on Broadway showcases highlights from some of musical theater’s most iconic productions. Featuring Powerhouse, Sound Sensations, Sound Waves, Decibelles, and Men@Work, each of the award-winning Burroughs choirs will perform tunes from top musical theater productions as well as individual student solos, small ensembles, and dance groups.

Burroughs on Broadway kicks off its 20th season this October with six (that’s right, six!) exciting performances:

Friday, October 17 at 7:00 PM



Saturday, October 18 at 7:00 PM



Sunday, October 19 at 2:00 PM (Matinee)



(Matinee) Friday, October 24 at 7:00 PM



Saturday, October 25 at 7:00 PM



Sunday, October 26 at 2:00 PM (Matinee)



Don’t miss your chance to experience the incredible talent of the JBHS VMA choirs as they continue to make their mark on the stage!

About the Choirs at John Burroughs High School

Founded in 1979, the John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association (JBHS VMA) has cultivated one of the top public school music programs in the country. Since 2006, the program has been under the direction of Brendan Jennings, a Burroughs choir alum himself, and has grown to national prominence under his leadership.

The JBHS VMA is dedicated to providing high quality performing arts training for our students. Students focus on vocal technique, dance fundamentals, music theory and performance skills through directed technique classes as well as the mastery of performance material. We believe that by achieving excellence in the performing arts, students can and will strive for excellence in all areas. We are committed to making the productions at John Burroughs High School exciting, professional and most of all, entertaining.

Students learn to expect a lot from themselves, to set goals and work hard to achieve them. Focused studies in vocal training, music theory, dance, and performance are designed to make students marketable and successful in many areas of the arts and in life.

The Burroughs High School choir program features four curricular choirs, three extra-curricular ensembles and a Tech Theater program that is one of the most advanced in the country.

Annually, the JBHS VMA presents four big shows:

Burroughs On Broadway – musical theater fundraising cabaret

– musical theater fundraising cabaret Holiday Spectacular – a celebration of the season

– a celebration of the season Pop Show – Burbank’s premier entertainment extravaganza

– Burbank’s premier entertainment extravaganza Spring Concert – year ending finale

Our strong partnerships with the Burbank community and consistently expert teaching staff have created a legacy of excellence, year upon year since inception over forty years ago.

The JBHS show choir has represented the genre across numerous media outlets (The Oprah Winfrey Show, Dancing with the Stars, The Voice, CBS Evening News and several documentary style programs). Our innovative style has been influencing and inspiring choirs across the U.S. and around the world for the past decade.