Burroughs Vocal Music Association Presents “Burroughs On Broadway” Online

The John Burroughs High School Vocal Music Association presents Burroughs on Broadway, showcasing the school’s four award-winning choirs in online performances, this Saturday, November 7.

In a typical year, Burroughs on Broadway has been one of the choir program’s biggest fundraisers of the year and an extremely popular show for Burbankers to attend with multiple performances over an autumn weekend.

Although the students have not been able to meet in person due to the ongoing pandemic, the VMA’s choirs have been working on dance moves and recording vocal parts remotely, which have been packaged into some exciting performances.

“This production was a huge labor of love,” commented choir teacher and program director Brendan Jennings. “It took a ton of work with extra help from students, parents and alumni to bring it all together. I’m extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish during this time.”

JBHS students have been signing into their online classes several times per week to prepare for the show. While that presents its own unique set of challenges, such as coordinating dance moves and vocal harmonies, the students and VMA staff feel positive about the show.

“The JBHS VMA has always has always believed that ‘The Show Must Go On’ and was not about to let our current restrictions stop our voices, our feet or our love of learning music,” commented event Chair Jessica Good and VMA Media Relations rep Connie Trimble. “You will be entertained by a full scale production representing countless hours put in by students, teachers, parents, sound and video editors, and instrumentalists… all done completely from home.”

“They are very proud to be able to present this show utilizing elements from film and television in a theatrical context. There were many obstacles faced to present a show in a new virtual format but they are excited to invite you to see and enjoy their hard work! We want everyone to enjoy this great show and appreciate how hard the students have worked to make Burroughs On Broadway 2020 a reality!”

Four of the Burroughs choirs – Powerhouse (advanced mixed), Sound Sensations (advanced women), Sound Waves (intermediate mixed) and Decibelles (intermediate women) – will perform mini-musical medleys from popular Broadway hits.

Powerhouse will perform selections from Side Show, Sound Sensations will perform toe tappers from Bring It On, Sound Waves will perform hits by Lin-Manuel Miranda from Aladdin and Decibelles will perform highlights from The Marvelous Wonderettes.

The young mens’ choir, Men At Work, will also perform “Brotherhood of Man” from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Additionally, individual students and small ensembles will perform other popular Broadway songs, including “At Long Last” from Bright Star, “You Don’t Know/I Am The One” from Next to Normal, “Being Alive” from Company and “She Loves Me” from She Loves Me.

More than 200 JBHS students participate in the Burroughs vocal music program, helmed by Jennings since 2006. Jen Oundjian is Artistic Director and Dan Scoville is Music Director. A team of choreographers keep the dance moves fresh.

The live stream of Burroughs on Broadway 2020 begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, on the VMA’s Showchoir Twitch channel, www.twitch.tv/showchoir. Most recently, Burroughs VMA streamed a short Halloween show on Friday, October 30.

The JBHS VMA requests donations via their website at www.jbhsvma.com or by purchasing a $25 ticket which includes a souvenir PlayBOB program.

“Your support and donations this year are needed more than ever to help our students, who are so eager to entertain you and show you that our current times will not stop the music!” added Trimble and Good. “If you cannot watch the show on November 7, your donation to our program, in any amount, will be highly appreciated.”

Burroughs on Broadway will also be available for viewing on the Showchoir Twitch channel after the Saturday live stream.

The Burroughs VMA’s will hold their annual Holiday Spectacular show on Saturday, December 12, streaming live on the Twitch Showchoir channel.