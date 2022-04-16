Burroughs Volleyball Wins Prestigious Title

The Burroughs boys’ volleyball has won many Pacific League titles and a CIF Southern California Regional title in 2016.

But the Bears just won the Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions at Santa Barbara High that is arguably the greatest feat in program history.

Facing some of the toughest opponents in the nation, Burroughs pulled off victories over San Marcos of Santa Barbara, Corona del Mar of Newport Beach and Mira Costa of Manhattan Beach.

Corona del Mar and Mira Costa annually send players to elite college programs like UCLA and USC. The two programs have combined to win 17 CIF Southern Section titles in boys volleyball, including three of the last four in Division 1. Burroughs is still looking for its first CIF title.

“(It) felt like St. Peters vs. Kentucky in March Madness,” coach Joel Brinton said. “As far as opponents go and regular season, this is probably the biggest win we’ve had.”

Burroughs defeated San Marcos 15-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23.

In the win over Corona del Mar, which was ranked No. 5 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll this week, Burroughs earned a sweep going 26-24, 25-21, 25-22.

In beating Mira Costa, the defending CIF Southern Section Division 1 champion, Burroughs won 27-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-23.

Justin Burras was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Chris Johnson and Christian Solano were both named to the all-tournament team.



