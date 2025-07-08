Burroughs Wins 2024-25 myBurbank Cup

Bears had a stellar spring season to keep the trophy.

Burbank High got off to a quick start in the Fall, but it was not enough to overcome Burroughs, which earned a 66-27 victory over the Bulldogs at the end of the 2024-25 school year. Burroughs had taken a 32-22 lead at the end of the Winter sports season, but Burroughs finished the year with a splendid Spring season that saw league championships in boys volleyball and softball.

The myBurbank Cup, presented by Trophy King & Gifts, is awarded during the pre-game ceremony of the Burbank-Burroughs football game.

The award is determined by the accumulation of points based on head-to-head varsity competition and athletic achievements by the two schools during a particular school year.

The breakdown of points is as follows:

Fall Season

Sport Date Type of Competition Burbank Points Burroughs Points Boys Water Polo 10/10/24 League Burbank 1 Boys Water Polo League tournament Burroughs 1 Boys Water Polo Playoff Appearance Burbank 1 Boys Water Polo Playoff Victory Burroughs 2 Girls Volleyball 10/8/24 League Burroughs 2 Girls Volleyball Playoff Victory Burroughs 2 Girls Golf 9/3/24 League Match No. 1 Burbank 1 Girls Golf 9/11/24 League Match No. 2 Burbank 1 Girls Golf 9/18/24 League Match No. 3 Burbank 1 Girls Golf 9/25/24 League Match No. 4 Burbank 1 Girls Golf 10/2/24 League Match No. 5 Burbank 1 Girls Golf 10/8/24 League Match No. 6 Burbank 1 Girls Tennis 10/1/24 League Match Burbank 1 Girls Tennis 10/24/24 League match Burbank 1 Girls Cross Country 10/17/24 League Meet Burroughs 1 Girls Cross Country 11/7/24 League Finals Burroughs 1 Boys Cross Country 10/17/24 League Meet Burroughs 1 Boys Cross Country 11/7/24 League Finals Burroughs 1 Football 11/1/24 League Burbank 2 Boys Cross Country Qualify for CIF prelims Burbank 1 Burroughs 1 Girls Cross Country Qualify for CIF finals Burroughs 2 Football Playoff Victory Burbank 2 Fall Total Burbank 16 Burroughs 15 Winter Season Girls Water Polo 1/16/25 League match Burroughs 2 Girls Soccer 2/4/25 League match Burroughs 2 Boys Soccer 2/4/25 League match Burbank 2 Boys Basketball 2/5 League contest Burbank 2 Girls Basketball 2/4 League contest Burroughs 2 Girls Soccer Playoff appearance Burroughs 1 Boys Soccer Playoff appearance Burbank 1 Girls Basketball Undefeated league season Burroughs 5 Girls Basketball Three playoff victories + state playoff appearance Burroughs 7 Boys Basketball Playoff appearance Burbank 1 Winter Total Burbank 6 Burroughs 19 Spring Season Boys Golf 3/5/25 League match No. 1 Burroughs 1 Boys Golf 3/11/25 League match No. 2 Burbank 1 Boys Golf League match No. 3 Rained out Boys Golf 4/2/25 League match No. 4 Burroughs 1 Boys Golf 4/11/25 Burbank Cup Burbank 1 Boys Golf 4/15/25 League Match No. 5 Burroughs 1 Boys Golf 4/17/25 League Match No. 6 Burroughs 1 Boys Volleyball 3/28/25 League match Burroughs 1 Boys Volleyball 4/17/25 League match Burroughs 1 Boys Volleyball Undefeated league champions Burroughs 5 Boys Volleyball Playoff victory Burroughs 2 Boys Tennis 4/16/25 League match Burbank 1 Boys Tennis 4/25/25 League match Burbank 1 Boys Tennis Playoff appearance Burbank 1 Burroughs 1 Boys Track and Field 4/17/25 Dual Meet Burroughs 2 Girls Track and Field 4/17/25 Dual Meet Burroughs 2 Boys Swimming 4/23/25 Dual Meet Burroughs 2 Girls Swimming 4/23/25 Dual Meet Burroughs 2 Baseball 4/29/25 League game Burroughs 1 Baseball 5/2/25 League game Burroughs 1 Baseball Playoff appearance Burroughs 1 Softball 4/30/25 League game Burroughs 2 Softball League champions Burroughs 4 Softball Playoff appearance Burroughs 1 Spring total Burbank 5 Burroughs 32 School year total Burbank 27 Burroughs 66

Point Scoring Criteria

1 point (sports that play more than once)

2 points (sports that play each other once)

Season sweep–

1 point (sports that play more than once)

League Title 4 points

Undefeated League Title 5 points

Playoff Appearance 1 point

Win first playoff contest 2 points

Win two playoff contests 3 points

Win three playoff contests– 5 points

Win four playoff contests– 7 points

Win four contests & CIF Championship

8 points

Win five contests & CIF Championship

10 points

State appearance– 2 points

Win one state contest– 4 points

Win two state contests– 6 points

Win three state contests– 8 points

Win So Cal Regional– 10 points

Win State Championship– 12 points

(The playoff points are not an accumulation of points but rather how far the team advanced)



