Burroughs Wins 2024-25 myBurbank Cup

Bears had a stellar spring season to keep the trophy.

By
Jim Riggio
-
0
9

Burbank High got off to a quick start in the Fall, but it was not enough to overcome Burroughs, which earned a 66-27 victory over the Bulldogs at the end of the 2024-25 school year. Burroughs had taken a 32-22 lead at the end of the Winter sports season, but Burroughs finished the year with a splendid Spring season that saw league championships in boys volleyball and softball.

The myBurbank Cup, presented by Trophy King & Gifts, is awarded during the pre-game ceremony of the Burbank-Burroughs football game. 

The award is determined by the accumulation of points based on head-to-head varsity competition and athletic achievements by the two schools during a particular school year.

The breakdown of points is as follows:

Fall Season

SportDateType of CompetitionBurbankPointsBurroughsPoints
Boys Water Polo10/10/24LeagueBurbank1
Boys Water PoloLeague tournamentBurroughs1
Boys Water PoloPlayoff AppearanceBurbank1
Boys Water PoloPlayoff VictoryBurroughs2
Girls Volleyball10/8/24League Burroughs2
Girls VolleyballPlayoff VictoryBurroughs2
Girls Golf9/3/24League Match No. 1Burbank1
Girls Golf9/11/24League Match No. 2Burbank1
Girls Golf9/18/24League Match No. 3Burbank1
Girls Golf9/25/24League Match No. 4Burbank1
Girls Golf10/2/24League Match No. 5Burbank1
Girls Golf10/8/24League Match No. 6Burbank1
Girls Tennis10/1/24League MatchBurbank1
Girls Tennis10/24/24League matchBurbank1
Girls Cross Country10/17/24League MeetBurroughs1
Girls Cross Country11/7/24League FinalsBurroughs1
Boys Cross Country10/17/24League MeetBurroughs1
Boys Cross Country 11/7/24League FinalsBurroughs1
Football11/1/24League Burbank2
Boys Cross CountryQualify for CIF prelimsBurbank1Burroughs1
Girls Cross CountryQualify for CIF finalsBurroughs2
FootballPlayoff VictoryBurbank2
Fall TotalBurbank16Burroughs15
Winter Season
Girls Water Polo1/16/25League matchBurroughs2
Girls Soccer2/4/25League matchBurroughs2
Boys Soccer2/4/25League matchBurbank2
Boys Basketball 2/5League contestBurbank2
Girls Basketball2/4League contestBurroughs2
Girls SoccerPlayoff appearanceBurroughs1
Boys SoccerPlayoff appearanceBurbank1
Girls BasketballUndefeated league seasonBurroughs5
Girls BasketballThree playoff victories + state playoff appearanceBurroughs7
Boys BasketballPlayoff appearanceBurbank1
Winter TotalBurbank6Burroughs19
Spring Season
Boys Golf3/5/25League match No. 1Burroughs1
Boys Golf3/11/25League match No. 2Burbank1
Boys GolfLeague match No. 3 Rained out
Boys Golf4/2/25League match No. 4Burroughs1
Boys Golf4/11/25Burbank CupBurbank1
Boys Golf4/15/25League Match No. 5Burroughs1
Boys Golf4/17/25League Match No. 6Burroughs1
Boys Volleyball3/28/25League matchBurroughs1
Boys Volleyball4/17/25League matchBurroughs1
Boys VolleyballUndefeated league championsBurroughs5
Boys VolleyballPlayoff victoryBurroughs2
Boys Tennis4/16/25League matchBurbank1
Boys Tennis4/25/25League matchBurbank1
Boys Tennis Playoff appearanceBurbank1Burroughs1
Boys Track and Field4/17/25Dual MeetBurroughs2
Girls Track and Field4/17/25Dual MeetBurroughs2
Boys Swimming4/23/25Dual MeetBurroughs2
Girls Swimming4/23/25Dual MeetBurroughs2
Baseball4/29/25League gameBurroughs1
Baseball5/2/25League gameBurroughs1
BaseballPlayoff appearanceBurroughs1
Softball4/30/25League gameBurroughs2
SoftballLeague championsBurroughs4
SoftballPlayoff appearanceBurroughs1
Spring totalBurbank5Burroughs32
School year totalBurbank27Burroughs66

Point Scoring Criteria

1 point (sports that play more than once)

2 points (sports that play each other once)

Season sweep

1 point (sports that play more than once)

League Title 4 points
Undefeated League Title 5 points
Playoff Appearance 1 point
Win first playoff contest 2 points
Win two playoff contests 3 points
Win three playoff contests–  5 points

Win four playoff contests–     7 points

Win four contests & CIF Championship

8 points

Win five contests & CIF Championship

10 points

State appearance–                       2 points

Win one state contest–            4 points

Win two state contests–           6 points

Win three state contests–     8 points

Win So Cal Regional–                 10 points

Win State Championship–      12 points

(The playoff points are not an accumulation of points but rather how far the team advanced)

