Burroughs Wins 2024-25 myBurbank Cup

Burbank High got off to a quick start in the Fall, but it was not enough to overcome Burroughs, which earned a 66-27 victory over the Bulldogs at the end of the 2024-25 school year. Burroughs had taken a 32-22 lead at the end of the Winter sports season, but Burroughs finished the year with a splendid Spring season that saw league championships in boys volleyball and softball.
The myBurbank Cup, presented by Trophy King & Gifts, is awarded during the pre-game ceremony of the Burbank-Burroughs football game.
The award is determined by the accumulation of points based on head-to-head varsity competition and athletic achievements by the two schools during a particular school year.
The breakdown of points is as follows:
Fall Season
|Sport
|Date
|Type of Competition
|Burbank
|Points
|Burroughs
|Points
|Boys Water Polo
|10/10/24
|League
|Burbank
|1
|Boys Water Polo
|League tournament
|Burroughs
|1
|Boys Water Polo
|Playoff Appearance
|Burbank
|1
|Boys Water Polo
|Playoff Victory
|Burroughs
|2
|Girls Volleyball
|10/8/24
|League
|Burroughs
|2
|Girls Volleyball
|Playoff Victory
|Burroughs
|2
|Girls Golf
|9/3/24
|League Match No. 1
|Burbank
|1
|Girls Golf
|9/11/24
|League Match No. 2
|Burbank
|1
|Girls Golf
|9/18/24
|League Match No. 3
|Burbank
|1
|Girls Golf
|9/25/24
|League Match No. 4
|Burbank
|1
|Girls Golf
|10/2/24
|League Match No. 5
|Burbank
|1
|Girls Golf
|10/8/24
|League Match No. 6
|Burbank
|1
|Girls Tennis
|10/1/24
|League Match
|Burbank
|1
|Girls Tennis
|10/24/24
|League match
|Burbank
|1
|Girls Cross Country
|10/17/24
|League Meet
|Burroughs
|1
|Girls Cross Country
|11/7/24
|League Finals
|Burroughs
|1
|Boys Cross Country
|10/17/24
|League Meet
|Burroughs
|1
|Boys Cross Country
|11/7/24
|League Finals
|Burroughs
|1
|Football
|11/1/24
|League
|Burbank
|2
|Boys Cross Country
|Qualify for CIF prelims
|Burbank
|1
|Burroughs
|1
|Girls Cross Country
|Qualify for CIF finals
|Burroughs
|2
|Football
|Playoff Victory
|Burbank
|2
|Fall Total
|Burbank
|16
|Burroughs
|15
|Winter Season
|Girls Water Polo
|1/16/25
|League match
|Burroughs
|2
|Girls Soccer
|2/4/25
|League match
|Burroughs
|2
|Boys Soccer
|2/4/25
|League match
|Burbank
|2
|Boys Basketball
|2/5
|League contest
|Burbank
|2
|Girls Basketball
|2/4
|League contest
|Burroughs
|2
|Girls Soccer
|Playoff appearance
|Burroughs
|1
|Boys Soccer
|Playoff appearance
|Burbank
|1
|Girls Basketball
|Undefeated league season
|Burroughs
|5
|Girls Basketball
|Three playoff victories + state playoff appearance
|Burroughs
|7
|Boys Basketball
|Playoff appearance
|Burbank
|1
|Winter Total
|Burbank
|6
|Burroughs
|19
|Spring Season
|Boys Golf
|3/5/25
|League match No. 1
|Burroughs
|1
|Boys Golf
|3/11/25
|League match No. 2
|Burbank
|1
|Boys Golf
|League match No. 3
|Rained out
|Boys Golf
|4/2/25
|League match No. 4
|Burroughs
|1
|Boys Golf
|4/11/25
|Burbank Cup
|Burbank
|1
|Boys Golf
|4/15/25
|League Match No. 5
|Burroughs
|1
|Boys Golf
|4/17/25
|League Match No. 6
|Burroughs
|1
|Boys Volleyball
|3/28/25
|League match
|Burroughs
|1
|Boys Volleyball
|4/17/25
|League match
|Burroughs
|1
|Boys Volleyball
|Undefeated league champions
|Burroughs
|5
|Boys Volleyball
|Playoff victory
|Burroughs
|2
|Boys Tennis
|4/16/25
|League match
|Burbank
|1
|Boys Tennis
|4/25/25
|League match
|Burbank
|1
|Boys Tennis
|Playoff appearance
|Burbank
|1
|Burroughs
|1
|Boys Track and Field
|4/17/25
|Dual Meet
|Burroughs
|2
|Girls Track and Field
|4/17/25
|Dual Meet
|Burroughs
|2
|Boys Swimming
|4/23/25
|Dual Meet
|Burroughs
|2
|Girls Swimming
|4/23/25
|Dual Meet
|Burroughs
|2
|Baseball
|4/29/25
|League game
|Burroughs
|1
|Baseball
|5/2/25
|League game
|Burroughs
|1
|Baseball
|Playoff appearance
|Burroughs
|1
|Softball
|4/30/25
|League game
|Burroughs
|2
|Softball
|League champions
|Burroughs
|4
|Softball
|Playoff appearance
|Burroughs
|1
|Spring total
|Burbank
|5
|Burroughs
|32
|School year total
|Burbank
|27
|Burroughs
|66
Point Scoring Criteria
1 point (sports that play more than once)
2 points (sports that play each other once)
Season sweep–
1 point (sports that play more than once)
League Title 4 points
Undefeated League Title 5 points
Playoff Appearance 1 point
Win first playoff contest 2 points
Win two playoff contests 3 points
Win three playoff contests– 5 points
Win four playoff contests– 7 points
Win four contests & CIF Championship
8 points
Win five contests & CIF Championship
10 points
State appearance– 2 points
Win one state contest– 4 points
Win two state contests– 6 points
Win three state contests– 8 points
Win So Cal Regional– 10 points
Win State Championship– 12 points
(The playoff points are not an accumulation of points but rather how far the team advanced)