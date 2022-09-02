BUSD Appoints New Principal to Take Helm of Disney Elementary School

Today, Peter Knapik, Director of Elementary Education, sent out a message that the District has hired a new Principal for Disney Elementary School. Rebecca Roundtree Harris will begin her duties on September 12.

The following is the message sent on Friday morning by the District:

The Burbank Unified School District is proud to announce the selection of our new principal at Walt Disney Elementary School, Ms. Rebecca Roundtree Harris.

Ms. Harris has served in public education in the Los Angeles area for more than twenty years. She began as a classroom teacher in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in African American Studies and Spanish, and a master’s degree in African American Studies.

Upon completion of graduate school, she joined Teach for America and completed her Multiple Subject Clear Credential and CLAD certification. She taught fourth and fifth grade until 2015, and then became a district level curriculum specialist, with a particular focus on English Language Arts.

Throughout the years, she has provided extensive professional development to teachers in a variety of areas, including classroom management, reading and writing instruction, arts education, and supporting English Language Learners.

Ms. Harris served as an assistant principal for one academic year and then became the principal of an elementary dual language immersion school. She has served in that role since 2018. She has just begun work on her doctorate in Educational Leadership at University of Southern California.

She grew up as the youngest of twelve children in Iowa and is a Burbank resident. Ms. Harris should start work at Disney on Monday, September 12. Please join me in welcoming and congratulating Rebecca as the new principal of Walt Disney Elementary School.

Peter Knapik, Ed.D.

Burbank Unified School District

Director of Elementary Education