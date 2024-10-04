BUSD Board Meeting: Cell Phone Usage Discussed, Filipino Month Recognized

Some challenging topics were discussed across the two and a half hour meeting.

On Thursday night the four members of the Burbank Unified School District convened at city hall.

After the two student representatives spoke about what is happening at their respective schools, several five-minute public speakers had an opportunity to address President Dr. Emily Weisberg, Vice President Dr. Armond Aghakhanian, Clerk Abby Pontzer Kamkar and member Charlene Tabet.

Preston Joseph is a teacher, and he spoke about the ever-present problem of youths with cell phones.

Another speaker praised the work done by the facilities and maintenance workers who make sure that schools are running efficiently.

A third speaker, Mr. Paz, who has a child that attends Bret Harte Elementary School, felt uninformed after the school was recently shut down after a student made a threat.

Dr. Weisberg on the cell phone problem: “The cell phone challenge is real,” she said. “Cell phone addiction is like alcohol addiction.”

Dr. Aghakhanian chimed in on what some of the speakers spoke about.

“Information is helpful but there are pros and cons,” he said of the cell phone dilemma. “Set limitations on how much time they can use the phone. Go out and play sports. You can’t play soccer with a cell phone in your hand.”

Aghakhanian on the facilities and maintenance workers: “Some of these air conditioners are twenty, thirty years old,” he said. “Instead of repairing them, they need to be replaced.”

Pontzer Kamkar was very much sympathetic to Mr. Paz’s plight.

“We’re try to get better at communication,” she said. “But there are some things that we’re not allowed to talk about because of legal matters.”

With regard to cell phone usage, Pontzer Kamkar is also understanding.

“What I’ve noticed is that there is more pushback from parents, not the students,” she said. “Using a cell phone is not good for social development.”

Tabet acknowledged that facilities and maintenance employees are doing work that often gets overlooked.

“They care. They make far below what our neighboring districts make,” she noted.

Tabet also spoke about Burbank High’s Night of Magic, which is a fund-raiser, features a silent auction, has incredible singers and is always something that she looks forward to attending every year.

“They’re amazing. It’s something I’ve done for twenty years. It’s a must-do,” she said.

The BUSD also voted 4-0 to adopt October as Filipino American History Month.

Here is some background: Filipino Americans are the second largest Asian American group in the United States and the third largest ethnic group in the state.

The celebration commemorates the first recorded presence of Filipinos in the continental United States, which occurred on October 18, 1587, when Luzones Indios came ashore from the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Esperanza and landed at what is now Morro Bay, California.

In 2009, U.S. Congress recognized October as Filipino American History Month in the United States.

Various states, counties and cities in the United States have established proclamations and resolutions declaring observance of Filipino American History Month.

Another unanimous 4-0 vote proclaimed that October 13 through October 19, as the Week of the Administrator.

This week will be celebrated by school districts across the state to recognize the many contributions that school administrators offer to the educational community.

The celebration and acknowledgement of the Week of the School Administrator are highly encouraged and supported by the Association of California School Administrators and the California Department of Education.

The BUSD wants to adopt a formal resolution to demonstrate their appreciation for the positive impact that district administrators have on the lives of students in our community.

Their dedication and service to the BUSD are invaluable.

Burbank’s Rose Ilangesyan spoke about the boys’ water polo win over Arcadia and the 46-10 triumph on September 27 by the football squad over Arcadia.

Ilangesyan said that the October 18 football game versus Glendale will be a Pink Out Theme for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Alissa Pracha, who attends Burroughs, was a replacement for Lauren Nestor, and she spoke about the school’s problem with mosquitoes in building No. 1 and a few other structures.

Pracha also said that the school was handing out free women’s hygiene kits.