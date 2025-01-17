BUSD: Burroughs Has New Vice Principal, While School Counselors Recognized

The district fiscal services were given a lengthy update during the three-hour and twenty-five-minute meeting.

On Thursday night at the Burbank City Hall, the Burbank Unified School Board met for three hours and twenty-five minutes and one of the highlights came after a unanimous 5-0 vote to adopt the week of February 3 through February 7 as School Counseling Week.

School counselors are an invaluable tool for many students as they help guide them through what can be difficult decisions in school and beyond.

Another clean 5-0 voting sweep was recorded as President Dr. Armond Aghakhanian, Vice President Abby Pontzer Kamkar, Member Dr. Emily Weisberg, Member Charlene Tabet and Member Laurette Cano, all adopted Resolution 17 by accepting the certificate of the canvass of the election returns and likewise adopted Resolution 18 which certified the results of the general obligation bond election and once more adopted Resolution 19 – passing bylaws governing the measure ABC Citizens’ Oversight Committee.

Also, the BUSD Fiscal Services was given a lengthy and detailed update by Dr. Mariam Abdelhamid, the Director of Fiscal Services Harmony Trax.

Newly appointed Burroughs High Vice Principal Victor Ledesma was on hand and expressed his gratitude to be working in the city of Burbank.

“I grew up in a small town [in the Northern part of the state] and it was nice and now I’m in a big town, but it feels like a small town and that’s what I like,” he said. “So, I get it.”

All five members of the board wished Ledesman luck on his new job and all said that they look forward to working with him in any and all capacities.

Additionally, Ledesma said that his wife is a teacher in Burbank which helps because she’s around students and teachers all day.

The three student representatives were all present and included newly minted, Monterey High’s Hayk Smbatyan, a one-time Burbank High student who said that despite his time as a Bulldog which he enjoyed, he is happy with his latest school as he fits in nicely. Smbatyan mentioned that there are several new students at his school which is smaller and more quaint.

Lauren Nestor from Burroughs said that the Associated Student Body will have its Spring Rally on February 5 and with the wildfires that ravaged a significant part of Los Angeles County, her school is having an Essentials Drive from January 16 through January 21 and will have items that are in need on a daily basis.

Burbank’s Rose Ilangesyan, who is on the girls’ water polo team, was next at the podium and she spoke about her school’s commitment to its students after prioritizing health over athletics this week after the devastating wildfires as athletic activities were put on hold.

Ilangesyan also said her school is having a Happiest Place On Earth week in which students will have Disney-themed days. Ilangesyan also mentioned that there will be a Senior Talent Showcase.