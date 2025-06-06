BUSD: Dr. John Paramo Steps Down As Superintendent After Nearly Two Years On Job

Twenty-one months into his job as the Burbank Unified School District’s Superintendent, Dr. John Paramo, who earned his doctorate degree in education from the University of Southern California, turned in his resignation papers this week.

During Thursday night’s BUSD meeting at city hall that ran two hours and forty minutes, four of the five members were present and included President Dr. Armond Aghakhanian, Vice President Abby Pontzer Kamkar, member Dr. Emily Weisberg and member Laurette Cano.

Clerk Charlene Tabet was absent and is currently under investigation for a conflict-of-interest matter. The matter is currently under review by the Burbank Police Department.

Paramo has served the district for nearly two decades and has worn many hats having been a teacher at Don Bosco Technical Institute for a decade, assistant principal at Burroughs High and principal at Muir Middle School and in 2012 was the principal at Burroughs before joining the district in 2014 when he was named the BUSD director of secondary education.

Dr. Oscar Macias is the acting superintendent and praised Paramo for his hard work and dedication and longtime commitment to the students.

“I’ve known Dr. Paramo for 25 years. He’s a good man. He did a lot of good things for Burbank Unified,” he said. “This is a time of pain for our district. There are wounds that need healing. Relationships that need mending. I realize that trust must be rebuilt. There is potential to win our community back. I believe in this district. I believe in the students, and I believe in the greater Burbank community. We can do better.”

Macias, resplendently dressed and topped off in his famous bow ties, continued: “I see challenges before us, but I also see the incredible potential within our community. I love Burbank Unified,” he offered. “Moving forward, our focus will be healing, but healing cannot happen in isolation. All students, faculty and support staff members, families and the community will be working for restoration.”

Andrew Cantwell is the assistant superintendent and spoke emotionally about Paramo, who has championed every student for whatever unique gifts they have to offer.

“There have been many tears shed. The trust that binds us as a community has been shaken. Dr. Paramo cares deeply for people,” he said. “He has care and compassion for students, teachers, classified staff, administrators and parents of Burbank.”

Cantwell continued: “I’ve heard Dr. Paramo say many times. Students come to us as they are. They need to be safe. Cared for and need champion adults on campus to see that they are given the opportunity to thrive,” he stated. “We need to reaffirm who we are and what we stand for. We cannot undo the past but we can shape the future.”

Cantwell then added: “We will lead with honesty. We will listen and restore trust,” he said. “Education is the foundation of opportunity. It is the great equalizer.”

Dr. Armond Aghakhanian also spoke with a heavy heart.

“This has been a rough couple of days for us. We are a family here,” he noted. “I know how difficult this is. But this will make us stronger. We are going to move forward because we are here for our kids.”

For many years, Paramo, who also earned a master’s in education from Azusa Pacific University, a master’s in English Literature from Cal State University Los Angeles and a bachelor’s in English from Whittier College, has focused his attention on secondary education and was the Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services.

After Dr. Matt Hill was placed on administrative leave as the superintendent and later relieved of his duties, Paramo was made acting superintendent before being named superintendent.

Editor’s Note: The following was sent out on Friday morning via email:

On September 5, 2024, the District approved a contract with a vendor named Specialized Support Services with a maximum amount of $90,000. The contract was purportedly signed by BreeAnn M. Weist, the adult daughter of Trustee Charlene Tabet. At that meeting, Trustee Tabet did not disclose her daughter’s purported interest in the contract and did not recuse herself from the vote. Moreover, the other members of the Board were not informed of Ms. Weist’s involvement in the contract. Ultimately, the District paid $93,000 under the contract, from December 2024 to May 2025.

The contract was on the Board’s June 5, 2025, agenda for renewal. On Friday, May 30, District staff was made aware of serious concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding the contract. In particular, staff learned that Trustee Tabet had created a limited liability company named Specialized Support Services in early December 2024.

Upon receipt of these concerns and information, District staff immediately began an investigation. On June 4, 2025, District staff referred the matter to law enforcement and provided relevant documentation. The matter is now an active law enforcement investigation and the District is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Tonight, in closed session, Board Vice President Pontzer Kamkar made a motion, with a second from Board Member Cano, to accept the resignation of Superintendent John Paramo, effective immediately. The Board voted unanimously to accept, with Trustee Tabet absent. On a motion from Vice President Pontzer Kamkar with a second from Board Member Weisberg, the Board voted unanimously, with Trustee Tabet absent, to name Dr. Oscar Macias as the Acting Superintendent until further notice.

We are committed to transparency and accountability. While all details of the ongoing investigation cannot be disclosed at this time, we believe it is important for the public to have information to understand this situation. As a result, the contract and related public records will be available for inspection through a link on the District’s website. The community will also be kept informed of further developments and information as appropriate, in accordance with law, as this matter progresses.

In addition, the Board has authorized an independent, third-party investigation. A thorough and impartial review will be conducted. Appropriate action, whether disciplinary or otherwise, will be taken as a result of the District’s internal investigation, independent investigation and other relevant information gained from law enforcement.

We know that this news is sudden and for many shocking and saddening. We did not come to this decision lightly and share many of your feelings. We also know that you will have many questions about this issue and about the future leadership of the District. We will provide the information that we can, starting with making public records regarding the contract available for inspection. But as this is an ongoing investigation by both the District and law enforcement, there will be questions we cannot answer and information we cannot provide at this time. But we are committed to being as transparent as the law and investigation processes allow and are appropriate.

As for the direction of District leadership, the Board will be having many discussions about that and listening to your feedback, concerns and perspectives. In the meantime, our mission, goals and priorities as a District community remain unchanged, and the Board is confident in Dr. Oscar Macias’ ability and commitment to lead and keep us moving forward.

As this is an active criminal investigation, if you believe that you have information that may be relevant, please contact Detective John Voorhis at Burbank PD directly. His email address is: jvoorhis@burbankca.gov and phone contact is (818) 238-3278.

We ask that staff report to Dr. Sarah Rudchenko any personnel matters to aid in the internal investigations.