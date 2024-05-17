BUSD: Final Meeting Of School Year

A number of topics were discussed and voted upon at the latest meeting.

As the school season draws to a close and seniors are preparing to graduate, the last Burbank Unified School Board meeting for the 2023-2024 season took place on Thursday night at city hall.

With all five members in attendance – Dr. Emily Weisberg, president, Dr. Armond Aghakhanian, vice president, Abby Pontzer Kamkar, clerk, Charlene Tabet, member and Steve Ferguson, member, early in the meeting it was announced that the adjournment would be held in Karyn Lombardo’s memory.

The 57-year-old Lombardo, a longtime Burbank resident and teacher, was killed May 7, by her adult son at her home.

Lombardo spent 33 years as an instructor including the last 30 years at Bret Harte Elementary School where she was a kindergarten teacher.

The three student board members – Burroughs High’s Paris Tesfu, Burbank’s Andranik Bilbulyan and Monterey’s Daniela Alvarez, all spoke eloquently and reflected on their time on the board. Each said that they were glad they served and that they learned so much.

Tesfu said she will attend UCLA, Bilbulyan noted he will be studying at Pepperdine University and Alvarez will study at Glendale Community College for two years and then hopefully transfer to UCLA.

Superintendent Dr. John Paramo wished all the graduates well and gave a special thank you to the many wonderful teachers at the BUSD.

“I wish all the students the best with their exams,” he said, “and especially the seniors and what they will accomplish in the future.”

Per usual, there were a number of public speakers who were allotted five minutes.

One of the speakers was longtime coach Doug Nicol.

“I want to thank the district for coming through for the softball team,” the Burroughs softball coach said. “We received a new bullpen, an improved and bigger storage space for our equipment, an outfield fence and a team room at school.”

Weisberg chimed in that the district heard Nicol’s and the team’s voices in a time of need.

“Their voices matter and action was taken,” she said of the improvements for the softball team who plays its home games at Olive Park.

A number of resolutions were voted on and passed by a 5-0 vote including support of Pride Month which will run the entire month of June 2024.

It states that the district supports Pride Month and would like to highlight its continued support for all LGBTQIA+ students and their families.

Additionally, the district continues to convene teachers regularly for the purpose of reviewing and developing curriculum.

Also, with the approval of the Mental Health and Wellness Plan by the Board of Education in April 2016, the district will be placing greater efforts in supporting students before they are in a crisis.