BUSD Graduate Brooke Bailey Shines on America’s Got Talent, Needs Votes Tonight for Quarterfinals

You might be noticing a familiar face on Season 19 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” and that’s because 19 year old contestant, Brooke Bailey, is a former Burbank student.

Brooke Bailey took the judges by storm in her audition about a month ago as she sang “Ain’t No Way,” by Aretha Franklin. Her performance left the audience stunned, giving her a standing ovation and and four easy yeses from the judges. “You had me at the beginning,” Judge Heidi Klum told her. “You really do belong on stage. My favorite audition of the day today by far.” You can watch her audition here.

The former Burbank student went to Luther Middle School where she participated in Show Choir, shining in their performance of High School Musical, and many others. Bailey then went on to John Burroughs High School where she was part of, Powerhouse, an award-winning choir in their Vocal Music Association, and performed in Rent.

Brooke Bailey, America’s Got Talent

Yesterday evening, Luther principal, Steven Hubbell, sent out an email to the school’s families encouraging them to vote for Bailey during the 8/20 LIVE performance at 8:00 PM on NBC. “America moves her forward from this point on, so Yellowjackets…she needs ALL OF US!” said Hubbell in his email.

Bailey is moving onto the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent (AGT), and each person can vote for her on the AGT app and website, each giving her 10 votes, and a total of 20 per person. You need to register with an email so it’s best to set it up early so you’re ready to vote when the show starts. Here is the website to vote: https://agt.vote.nbc.com/

The 19 year old is currently a college student studying music at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, and works at Planet Fitness. “My dream is really, I just want to sing. I just want to be on stage, I want to be a performer. And I don’t plan on giving up,” she told the Judges during the audition. Bailey comes to life on stage, but she dreams of one day being a recording artist.

Make sure to tune in and vote for Burbank’s shining start tonight at 8:00 PM.