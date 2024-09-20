BUSD: Hate Does Not Live In Burbank

The nearly three and a half hour gathering was filled with loads of information.

On Thursday evening at city hall, the four members of the Burbank Unified School Board met.

The highlight of the nearly three and a half hour gathering was a unanimous 4-0 vote that adopted Resolution 4 which marked September 21 through September 27 as United Against Hate Week.

Here’s some background: The BUSD’s commitment to creating a secure and inclusive environment for each and every student is essential.

Their stance against hate and commitment to collaboration highlights the importance and necessity of unity in combating discrimination and promoting respect and civil discourse.

Emphasizing diversity as a strength, the district is actively working toward creating schools that are not only safe but also equitable, ensuring that every and all students have the opportunity to thrive in a supportive educational environment.

This approach is a proactive step in building a community that values and respects all individuals.

This message was sent: “In this room, there will be no hate.”

This sentiment was echoed by Superintendent Dr. John Paramo, President Dr. Emily Weisberg, Vice President Dr. Armond Aghakhanian, Clerk Abby Pontzer Kamkar and Charlene Tabet.

Early in the meeting, Dr. Robyn Anders, Director, Instructional Technology and Accountability, read the names of several incredible students who were recognized after achieving perfect California Assessment Student Performance and Progress scores.

Also, there was a second and an approval of the English Learner Master Plan.

Some background: BUSD’s commitment to educational services that promote quality and excellence for all students prompted the need in the fall of 2023 for a comprehensive examination of the English Learner Master Plan as it drives the implement of the English Learner Program.

The prior master plan was written and approved in 2017.

Acknowledging the complexity of procedures and the delivery of education, support and services associated with the English language, there was a realization that renewed clarity of the goals and purposes was necessary to increase awareness of the practices and quality of educational services.

The district wide goals for 2022-2023 are as follows:

1) Students will be career and college ready via high-quality instruction.

2) Students and staff will be physically, emotionally and mentally healthy.

3) Recruit and retain highly qualified employees.

The meeting was kicked off with the student representatives giving their weekly summary of what happened at their respective schools.

Burbank High’s Rose Ilangesyan was first to speak, and she talked about the Bulldogs’ 39-14 win over visiting Fillmore last Friday.

Ilangesyan also mentioned that a mariachi band was on campus to mark the beginning of Hispanic Month and also talked about Thursday’s 17-10 win by Burbank in a boys’ water polo match versus Glendale.

Monterey’s Vivian Munoz was next to take the podium, and she said that every and all students at her school feel acknowledged and welcomed and that school spirit is always strong.

Last to speak was Burroughs’ Lauren Nestor who said that Homecoming nominations are a hot topic and that there will be a dance on October 19.

Nestor also mentioned that the Bears had two football wins, 28-6 over host Harvard-Westlake and 21-16 versus visiting Los Altos.