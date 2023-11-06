BUSD Meeting: Dr. Oscar Macias Back In The Fold

It was three minutes shy of three hours in length, but the most recent meeting of the Burbank Unified School District at city hall was fact-filled and informative.

One highlight included Dr. Linda Young introducing Dr. Oscar Macias, known for wearing colorful bow ties, who is returning to the BUSD squad after being the Glendale Unified School District the Director of Equity, Access, and Family Engagement.

Emotional and thankful, Macias, who has an undergraduate degree from Cal State Northridge and a doctorate from USC, spoke from the heart and thanked his parents, Enrique and Bertha, his wife Sandra for all her support and their two daughters.

Macias, who was the principal at Luther Burbank Middle School for seven years [2015 through 2022], has been in the BUSD for 22 years, including eight years in the classroom.

“I am grateful and excited to be back,” said Macias, who was assistant vice principal at Burroughs High where he specialized in Discipline, Guidance and Curriculum. “I am humbled by the trust you have in me. It is a privilege and an honor.”

Steve Ferguson, the BUSD president, Charlene Tabet, Dr. Emily Weisberg, Dr. Armond Aghakhanian and Abby Pontzer Kamkar, all spoke glowingly about Macias and all five members were glad that he is back in the fold.

“It’s always been my goal to provide the best possible experience” Macias said of what he wants for every student. “I am more than thrilled to join this remarkable community.”

Two student representatives were also present at the meeting including Paris Tusfu, from Burroughs.

Tusfu spoke of the week-long interest and the buildup to the 48-13 Pacific League football win over rival Burbank.

Tusfu also mentioned that the next day, Friday was going to be a playoff game. Unfortunately, in that game, the Bears fell 42-18 to Agoura in that CIF Southern Section Division VII opening-round game.

In other highlights, Dr. John Paramo recommended November 4, as Esmeralda Hernandez Day of Service.

Additionally, the BUSD proclaimed November 6 through 10 as National School Psychology Week.

Also noted it was approved by the County of Los Angeles for a school-sponsored field trip to Placerita Canyon Natural area.

It was also approved by the County of Los Angeles for a school-sponsored field trip to the Los Angeles Arboretum.

It was approved by the County of Los Angeles for a school-sponsored field trip to Vasquez Rocks Natural area and Nature Center.

The five-member board approved replenishing the trust account in accordance with the MOU regarding a long-term transportation plan to ensure school stability for foster care youth.