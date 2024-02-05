BUSD Meeting: LCAP Mid-Year Update

It's a short meeting but one key subject is addressed.

At the most recent Burbank Unified School Board meeting at city hall which lasted two hours and thirty-two minutes, the most important presentation was the BUSD instructional services LCAP mid-year update report to the board that included Dr. Emily Weisberg, the president, Dr. Armond Aghakhanian, the vice president, Abby Pontzer Kamkar and Charlene Tabet.

Peter Knapik, assistant superintendent, educational services introduced Robyn Anders, director, instructional services.

The 2023-2024 LCAP mid-year update background requirements include a mid-year update to the local governing body before February 28, 2024.

The update will be included in the final submission and renewal of the district’s LCAP which will be finalized and submitted in June of 2024.

District wide goals for 2022-2023 are: 1. Students will be career/college ready via high-quality instruction. 2. Students will be physically, emotionally, and mentally healthy. 3. Recruit and retain highly qualified employees.

Discussion/Issues: Data will be presented including LCAP metrics, first interim budget projections, and an initial budget proposal for 2024-2025.

Proposed reductions for the 2024-2025 plan include: 1. Action item reduction extended school year (summer school for ELS). 2. Secondary summer school (Initial & Credit Recovery).

The district staff are projecting revenues to decrease in 2024-2025.

Also, the district staff are projecting the necessity to reduce the supplemental LCAP budget by $1,208,607 for 2024-2025.

Additionally, district staff would like to reduce an additional $596,255 to be reallocated to support an increasing English Language Learner (ELL) population.

Recommendation: Knapik introduced Anders who will present on the 2023-2024 LCAP mid-year update, as presented.

The BUSD local control and accountability plan (LCAP), mid-year update 20023-2024 LCAP metrics budget summary update, mid-year update on meeting our goal metrics and first interim budget projections summary of metrics LCAP goals met/unmet are to be determined.

Goal 1 Instructional Services. Goal 2 – Educational Services. Goal 3 – Personnel Services. Goal 4 – Facilities Services.

Summary of action items goals budgeted first interim.

Goal 1 – Instructional Services $8,175,954 to $8,147,435. Goal 2 – Educational Services $4,060,209 to $4,167,354. Goal 3 – Personnel Services $285,964 to $337,948.

Total projected expenditures $12,522,127 to $12,652,737 and the carry-over from 2021-2022 is $2,108,812 to $2,107,723.

Projected revenue for 2022-2023 – $1,258,600 to $11,258,600.

Projected carryover for 2024-2025 $845,285 to $713,586.

LCAP budget proposal initial supplement budget for the 2024-2025 school year.

Unduplicated pupil count students only count once regardless of if they are included in multiple categories and the school’s total enrollment F&R meal program.