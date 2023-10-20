BUSD Meeting: Report Given On Graduation Rates

The most recent meeting was jammed=packed with important information.

It wasn’t an especially long Burbank Unified School Board meeting on Thursday night at city hall, but one of the highlights was the report given by Dr. John Paramo, the BUSD superintendent and Linda Junge, the assistant superintendent of instructional services on the 2022-2023 graduation and senior non-graduation rate.

The data for that stretch is as follows:

1) At Burbank High, there were 564 seniors and 528 graduated. Fifteen needed a fifth year to graduate and 16 didn’t graduate. Eight seniors dropped out.

2) At Burroughs High, there were 508 seniors and 492 graduated while two needed a fifth year. There were eight non-graduates and two who dropped out.

3) At Monterey High, there were 91 seniors and 88 graduated while three needed a fifth year to graduate. There were zero non-graduates and one dropped out.

4) At ILA [Inquire, Learn, Achieve] there were 78 seniors and all 78 graduated, while four dropped out.

For the district, there were 1,251 seniors, 1,192 graduated and 20 needed a fifth year. There were 18 non-graduates and 15 dropouts.

With respect to the BUSD senior cohort graduation rates, the numbers are as follows:

Burbank had a 95 percent graduation rate, Burroughs a 96.6 percent graduation rate, Monterey had a 100 percent graduation rate and ILA had a 100 percent graduation rate. For the district, the graduation rate was 97.8 percent.

One important point that was brought up by Dr. Paramo is that there is a decline in school enrollment.

“We need to recognize that it’s not just Burbank, but it’s a statewide problem,” he said and that roughly between 1,100 and 1,200 graduate from BUSD schools every year.

Normally there are three BUSD student representatives who address the board but there were just two.

Monterey’s Isabella Najaryan spoke about very high attendance rates at her school and that they are one reason why so many students are doing well academically.

Najaryan also noted that October is Breast Cancer Month, and that Monterey is doing its part to make sure women are aware that early screening is essential.

Kayla Cruz is an alternate student representative from Burroughs, and she stepped in for Paris Tesfu.

Cruz said Friday’s football game versus Crescenta Valley at Memorial Field will be a “Pink Out” to make sure that women keep healthy.

Cruz also noted that October 27 is the “Big Game” between Burroughs and longtime city rival Burbank.

Monday will kick off Spirit Week and it will run through game-day which should add to the excitement.

Cruz also said that Friday will begin “Burroughs On Broadway” and it’s expected to have a successful run.

November was proclaimed by a 4-0 vote and recognized as National Native American Heritage Month.