BUSD Meeting: Surplus Property, Cell Phones, Child Development Program Discussed

Across one hour and forty-two minutes of the most recent meeting of the Burbank Unified School Board at city hall, a number of topics were discussed, and some were voted on by the four members, President Dr. Emily Weisberg, Vice President Dr. Armond Aghakhanian, Clerk Abby Pontzer Kamkar and Charlene Tabet, member.

One of those discussed and voted upon was the BUSD surplus property procedure, which was approved 4-0, but it’s the legal first step taken according to Andrew Cantwell, assistant superintendent, administrative services.

There are several steps before it’s finalized including an overview of surplus property procedure.

They are: 1) Advisory committee formation and report. 2) Board meeting to consider the report. 3) Establish RFP or bid auction process. 4) Pursue sale or lease. 5) Board consideration for final agreement. 6) Use of funds.

The next steps are: 1) Form advisory committee. A) Board resolution. B) Release application. 2) The advisory committee will provide a report. 3) The board will consider the advisory committee report. 4) The board may instruct staff to pursue disposal of properties discussed in the advisory committee report.

The four members unanimously adopted the BUSD to enter into a transaction with the California Department of Education for funding of Child Development Programs, effective July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.

Additionally, the four members adopted and recognized by a 4-0 vote that the use of smartphones and other mobile communication devices on campus may be beneficial to student learning and well-being but could be disruptive of the instructional program in some circumstances.

The board permits limited use of mobile communication devices on campus in accordance with law and the following policy: Students may use cell phones, smart watches, pagers, or other mobile communication devices on campus during non-instructional time as long as the device is utilized in accordance with law and any rules that individual school sites may impose. Mobile communication devices shall be turned off during instructional time.

However, a student shall not be prohibited from possessing or using a mobile communication device under any of the following circumstances: 1) In the case of an emergency or in response to a perceived threat of danger. 2) When a teacher or administrator grants permission to the student to possess or use a mobile communication device, subject to any reasonable limitation imposed by that teacher or administrator. 3) When a licensed physician or surgeon determines that the possession or use is necessary for the student’s health and well-being. 4) When the possession or use is required by the student’s individualized education program, Smartphones and other mobile communication devices shall not be used in any manner which infringes on the privacy rights of any other person.

When a school official reasonably suspects that a search of a student’s mobile communication device will turn up evidence of the student’s violation of the law or school rules, such a search shall be conducted.

When a student uses a mobile communication device in an unauthorized manner, the student may be disciplined and a district employee may confiscate the device.

The employee shall store the device securely until it is returned to the student or turned over to the principal or designee, as appropriate.

A student may also be subject to discipline, in accordance with law, board policy, or administrative regulation, for off-campus use of a mobile communication device which poses a threat or danger to the safety of students, staff, or district property or substantially disrupts school activities.

The superintendent shall inform students that the district will not be responsible for a student’s mobile communication device which is brought on campus or to a school activity and is lost, stolen, or damaged.

Two student representatives spoke, and Burbank High’s Rose Ilangesyan kicked it off by saying last Friday’s Homecoming football game versus Burroughs, which the Bulldogs won 42-21 was impressive and that Burbank played and defeated Monrovia 47-42 in a CIF Southern Section Division IX first-round playoff game.

Ilangesyan added that on November 22 and 23, the school will hold a fundraiser, Dancing In The Dark.

Monterey’s Vivian Munoz talked about the Financial Literacy course that is very helpful to many and that representatives from Pasadena City College, Glendale Community College, Los Angeles Valley College and Los Angeles Trade Tech visited her school for those interested in a post graduate degree.