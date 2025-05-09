BUSD Seeking Applicants for School Facilities Oversight Committee for the Measure ABC Bond

The Board of Education of the Burbank Unified School District is accepting applications from qualified interested community members to become members and/or alternate members of the School Facilities Oversight Committee for the Measure ABC Bond that was recently passed. Interested community members representing the following groups are asked to apply: business organizations, senior citizens, bona fide taxpayers’ groups, parents, and parents active in PTA and/or School Site Councils.

The application is attached but is also available from the Facilities Services Department, 510 S. Shelton St., Burbank, (818) 729-5502, and under the Facilities Department tab of the District’s website: www.burbankusd.org. The application period runs from April 15 through May 16, 2025. Applications must be returned to the Facilities Department or emailed to Crystal Cozakos at crystalcozakos@burbankusd.org no later than 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 16, 2025.