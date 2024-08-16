BUSD: Steve Ferguson, Recently Resigned, Recognized For Dedication, Hard Work

The nearly three-hour meeting had many topics discussed and voted upon.

For slightly less than three hours, the Burbank Unified School Board met at city hall on Thursday night.

Minus member Sterve Ferguson, who handed in his resignation letter a week ago, was the subject of praise for his hard work and dedication during the last eight and a half years.

Early on, Superintendent Dr. John Paramo spoke and paid tribute.

“I have known Steve Ferguson for a long time,” he said. “He’s a passionate man and a compassionate man and he did a lot of great work.”

President Dr. Emily Weisberg likewise shined a light on Ferguson for his hard work and concern for all students.

“Everybody in this room acknowledges the work he did,” she said.

Annie Markarian, who has announced her candidacy for the Burbank Board of Education, Trustee Area 5, was one of the five-minute public speakers and she echoed similar sentiments.

“Steve Ferguson was about equity and inclusion for all students,” she said. “He was a trailblazer. He deserves to be acknowledged by this board.”

Longtime Burbank resident Joel Schlossman was another five-minute public speaker and was carrying a hand-written sign that read: Bond Not Needed. Vote No!

Schlossman also praised Ferguson’s dedication to the job and to the students.

“I applaud Steve Ferguson and I wish him well after eight years of service,” he said.

Vice President Dr. Armond Aghakhanian was also present and followed the lead in speaking highly of Ferguson.

“We were elected together. People will remember him for all the things that he’s done,” he said. “We all have our own lives to live and he will be greatly missed. He was concerned with the kids and the district.”

Matt Benson was another five-minute speaker, and he thanked everyone involved in getting a permanent bench at Bret Harte Elementary School named to recognize longtime kindergarten teacher Karyn Lombardo who lost her life in May, including his wife Sam, who spearheaded the idea, and is this year’s PTA Fundraising Chairman.

The bench to honor Lombardo was approved by a unanimous 4-0 vote of the members.

Also discussed was SkillsUSA which is a local, state and national competition.

It was noted that there is an increase in student opportunities for achievement and success in Career Technical Education (CTE) classes and programs and an increase the number of dual enrollment classes with our community college partners; and expand and strengthen career pathways that lead to work and/or continuing education.

Additionally, the District Career Technical Education Program supports student and teacher participation in SkillsUSA’s annual regional, state, and national competitions.

During the 2023-2024 school year, 52 Burbank High and Burroughs students participated at the local and state levels in culinary arts, photography, construction, and health science industry sectors.

Recent Burroughs graduate Ryan Boyle was recognized by the BUSD after placing first in the SkillsUSA state construction competition, before advancing to represent California at the national level last month in Atlanta, Georgia.

Boyle was accompanied by Gerardo Mendez, Engineering and Construction instructor at Burroughs.