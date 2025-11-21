BUSD: Success Reflected in the 2025 California School Dashboard

The November release of the 2025 California School Dashboard provides a broad look at Burbank Unified School District’s (BUSD) progress across key measures of student success and achievement. This online tool uses easy-to-read color-coded ratings (see below) to give parents, staff, and the community a clear picture of our strengths and opportunities for growth.

We are proud to report that half (46%) of all BUSD student group performance indicators are rated Green or Blue , a testament to the hard work and dedication of our educators, students, and families.

, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our educators, students, and families. BUSD achieved 100% Green or Blue ratings across all student groups for the Graduation Rate indicator , which BUSD’s overall graduation rate of 97.4% significantly outpaces the overall state graduation rate of 87.5%.

, which BUSD’s overall graduation rate of 97.4% significantly outpaces the overall state graduation rate of 87.5%. Our Suspension Rate indicator also shows exceptional performance with over two-thirds (67.1%) of student groups rated Blue or Green, affirming our commitment to safe, supportive, and engaging learning environments that keep students in the classroom and align with our Instructional Goals for Equity and Excellence.

The Dashboard is most valuable to BUSD as a tool for equity and targeted improvement. Our analysis highlights two key areas for focused attention. First, Chronic Absenteeism (students missing 10% or more of instructional days) is an area where a majority (over 72.5%) of our student subgroups are rated Yellow or Orange. Ensuring every student is present and engaged is the vital first step for learning and improving our Academic Indicators (English Language Arts and Mathematics). Second, and most critically, is performance for our Students with Disabilities (SWD), where over half (58.8%) of their indicators are rated Orange or Red. This disproportionality is a high-equity priority, enacting a comprehensive review of our instructional and support models. Additionally, we will concentrate efforts on elevating our performance in College/Career Readiness to ensure comprehensive student readiness for post-secondary life.

Understanding these results is the first, vital step in our continuous improvement process. The color ratings give us the information needed to refine our instructional programs, particularly in delivering “Targeted Student Support & Equity” and “Data-Driven & Effective Teaching,” which are key to meeting our BUSD Instructional Goals. The data also guides the strategic allocation of resources through our Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP). We are confident that by leveraging the strengths of our dedicated staff and engaged community, we will see measurable gains in these targeted areas for the next Dashboard release. Your voice and partnership are essential to this mission, and we invite all parents and community members to explore the full data and join us in ensuring excellence for every student.

Resources for Deeper Understanding