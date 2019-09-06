BUSD Superintendent Addresses Parcel Tax Need At Burbank Arts For All Forum

Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill will address the March 2020 ballot parcel tax initiative at the first Burbank Arts For All Foundation Community Exchange on Wednesday, September 11, at L.A. Castle Studios in Burbank.

According to Burbank Arts For All Executive Director Trena Pitchford, Hill “will be discussing the needs of Burbank Unified and most likely share information about why a parcel tax is needed.”

“Matt will also be touching on BUSD Resolution 35 and explaining how it will be implemented this school year,” she continued. “This impacts all school sites because it restricts fundraising for new programming.”

BUSD’s has a webpage available for more information on the parcel tax initiative here.

Information on BUSD Resolution 35 can be found here.

BUSD Arts and CTE Coordinator Peggy Flynn will also “provide inspiration about the impact of BUSD arts education and highlight just a few of the diverse arts programming at different school sites through pivotal moments,” added Pitchford.

Burbank Arts For All Foundation’s Arts Advocacy Leaders, who are also volunteer parents, Brenda Etterbeek, Jennie Ford and Erin Clendenin will also speak about Community Outreach programs.

“Arts Advocacy Leaders will [talk about] how parents can be solution partners with the schools to help during this time of increased need,” explained Pitchford. “We will offer actionable steps that are pro-active. The Foundation has updated its parent tool kit to explain the ecosystem and help.”

Pitchford noted that the Foundation has its parent tool kit online here.

Burbank Arts For All Foundation holds Community Exchanges each semester as a way to connect and educate Burbank community members on programs, progress and needs of Burbank public schools and to advocate for increased support of arts program in BUSD by the community.

“Burbank Arts for All Foundation is thrilled to partner with Americans for the Arts and join our national colleagues during National Arts In Education Week,” said Pitchford, Executive Director of Burbank Arts for All Foundation.

“This Community Exchange is an important part of the Foundation’s work in providing an opportunity to come together, address awesome challenges, and identify solutions for this school year,” she also said. “We remain committed to supporting Burbank Unified’s arts plans and programs through its impending budget crisis and we recognize and celebrate the transformative power of arts education in the lives of students. Join us to find out how you can help the cause.”

The Fall 2019 Community Exchange runs from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and will be held at L.A. Castle Studios, located at 154 S. Victory Boulevard in Burbank. To RSVP for the event and for more information, visit the Burbank Arts For All Foundation Fall 2019 Community Exchange webpage.