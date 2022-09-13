BUSD Superintendent Issues Statement on Azerbaijani Attacks

Today, Burbank Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill, issued the following statement to families and employees of the BUSD following the attacks by Azerbaijani on Armenia:

Dear Burbank Unified Families and Employees:

At 12:05am on September 13th, Azerbaijani armed forces attacked Goris, Jermuk, and Vardenis in the Republic of Armenia. The BUSD condemns this violence. We know several of our students, families, and employees may be impacted by this situation. As a diverse community, we encourage all of us to reach out and provide support to each other.

The Family Service Agency of Burbank is available to support individuals by calling 818-845-7671. You may also find resources to help address trauma by clicking here https://www.burbankusd.org/ Page/491 .

We hope there is a quick and peaceful resolution to this tragic situation.

Sincerely,

Matt Hill, Ed.D. (he/him/his)

Superintendent