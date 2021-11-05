BUSD to Run COVID Vaccine Clinics for the 5 to 11-year-old Age Group

There will be two opportunities for free COVID Vaccine Clinics for the 5 to 11-year-old age group. These clinics are for those who want their children vaccinated but it is not mandated at this time.

One will be hosted at John Muir Middle School and another will be hosted at Dolores Huerta Middle School. Wherever you make your first dose appointment is where you will return 3 weeks after for the second dose. Second dose times will be given to each patient/parent at the initial appointment. Please find the information below to register for a first dose appointment.

Required Documents:



• Completed consent form

-Consent form is available on the appointment link. Download, print, and bring to appointment.

-Extra consent forms will be available at on-site

• A photocopy of Medical and/or prescription insurance card, if applicable. Noninsured individuals are welcome.

Appointment confirmation:

• Confirmation notification will be sent via email or text. The email will come from Albertsons Patient Care.



Spaces are limited.

Vaccine Clinic #1 for the 5 to 11-year-old group

John Muir Middle School (1111 N. Kenneth Road, Burbank, CA 91504)

Friday, November 12, 2021 – 1st dose: 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (120 appts)

(The second dose will be on Friday, December 3rd between 3:30 p.m. – 6: 30 p.m. and will be scheduled at the first dose appointment)

Click Here for Link

Vaccine Clinic #2 for the 5 to 11-year-old group

Click Here for Link

Dolores Huerta Middle School (420 S. Mariposa St., Burbank, CA 91506)

Friday, November 19, 2021 – 1st dose: 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. (120 appts)

(The second dose will be on Friday, December 10th between 3:30 p.m. – 6: 30 p.m. and will be scheduled at the first dose appointment)



Each clinic will accommodate about 120 children between the ages of 5 – 11. This lower-dose version of the Pfizer vaccine has been proven safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 in children.

Should you not be able to attend one of these clinics, please check with My Turn – California COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling & Notifications to search for other opportunities that might work for you.