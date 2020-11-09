BWP Offers $2 Million in Funding to Support Unemployed Residential Customers

Get $200 or $300 in Assistance

Assistance to eligible residential customers will be through a bill credit to the electric service portion of their Municipal Utility Service bill paid over four months.

Customers in apartments and other multi-family homes are eligible for $200 in assistance, and customers in single-family homes are eligible for $300. The bill credit will be applied based on your account status in BWP’s billing system.

Please click here to go to their website to apply