BWP Offers $2 Million in Funding to Support Unemployed Residential Customers

Burbank Water and Power announced the following on their website for residents hit hard by COVID-19. The COVID-19 Job Loss Bill Credit program provides a bill credit for residential customers who are currently unemployed and are the account holder or co-applicant on the BWP account.

Get $200 or $300 in Assistance

Assistance to eligible residential customers will be through a bill credit to the electric service portion of their Municipal Utility Service bill paid over four months.

Customers in apartments and other multi-family homes are eligible for $200 in assistance, and customers in single-family homes are eligible for $300. The bill credit will be applied based on your account status in BWP’s billing system.

Please click here to go to their website to apply

